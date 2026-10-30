Zoomlion Unveils 1,600-Horsepower 9DX Hybrid Tractor for Large-Scale Farming

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") unveiled its 9DX hybrid tractor at the 2026 China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition on Oct. 26. With a peak output of 1,600 horsepower, the model is described by the company as the world's most powerful tractor and is designed for sustained, heavy-duty operations on very large farms. The launch, followed by a global dealer conference, highlighted Zoomlion's latest progress in agricultural machinery innovation and international partnerships.

The 9DX features a digital chassis, core components and control systems developed in-house. Its high-horsepower hybrid continuously variable transmission technology and 800-volt dual-motor coupling system deliver peak torque of 7,200 newton-meters, supporting demanding field operations with large agricultural implements.

A hydraulic flow rate of 636 liters per minute supports wide seeders, large tillage equipment and variable-rate fertilizer applicators. The tractor uses a four-track drive system with proprietary 762-millimeter-wide tracks to help reduce surface soil compaction. A fully suspended cab with independent suspension provides a smoother ride for the operator.

The 9DX expands Zoomlion's hybrid agricultural machinery portfolio. At the exhibition, the company also displayed advanced intelligent machinery and implements, alongside precision farming technologies, software platforms and smart hardware, demonstrating how equipment and digital tools can work together in agricultural operations.

Alongside its expanding product range, Zoomlion is strengthening engagement with global partners. On Oct. 28, the company welcomed more than 230 partners from around the world to its 2027 Global Agricultural Machinery Dealer Conference at Zoomlion Smart Industry City in Changsha to discuss agricultural technologies, products and market opportunities.

Speaking at the conference, Zoomlion Chairman and CEO Zhan Chunxin said agricultural machinery is one of the company's most important strategic businesses. Drawing on its strengths in technology, manufacturing, management and supply chains, Zoomlion provides global markets with equipment and operating solutions covering the full agricultural cycle, from tillage and planting to crop management, harvesting and storage.

During the event, overseas partners visited intelligent factories and agricultural machinery testing laboratories, viewed equipment and autonomous operation demonstrations, and toured production bases in Kaifeng and Changde. Test drives of tractors and rice harvesters provided opportunities for hands-on evaluation and technical exchanges. Partners from more than 20 countries, including Spain, Türkiye, Australia, Brazil and Egypt, signed commercial agreements with Zoomlion, supporting further market cooperation.

Guided by its "High-End, International, and New Energy" strategy, Zoomlion will continue to advance agricultural machinery innovation and international market development. Zhan said the company would build on its strengths to deliver better products, services and support, further develop its industry ecosystem, and work with customers and partners to expand opportunities for growth.

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