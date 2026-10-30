US President Donald Trump signed the OBBBA into law in 2025, shortening the time frame during which solar developers could access the Section 48E investment tax credit (ITC) and restricting access to those credits by foreign entities of concern (FEOC). Developers responded with a six-month, 200 GW safe-harbor blitz through 2025, avoiding FEOC regulations and laying the foundation for ITC-enabled installations through the end of the decade. Post-IRA, suppliers eschewed investment in long-lead, capital-intensive upstream component supply and instead focused on expanding domestic module production ...

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