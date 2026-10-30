

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKY) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY176.421 billion, or JPY92.83 per share. This compares with JPY111.406 billion, or JPY58.63 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 31.9% to JPY1.560 trillion from JPY1.183 trillion last year.



TDK Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY176.421 Bln. vs. JPY111.406 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY92.83 vs. JPY58.63 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.560 Tn vs. JPY1.183 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 147.50 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.050 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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