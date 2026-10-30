MediaGo Secures Double Wins at Les Cas d'OR 2026, Driving Real Business Growth with Deep-Funnel Optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, the leading global intelligent advertising platform, has won two prestigious honors at the French digital marketing awards Les Cas d'OR, including the Native Acquisition Strategy Award (Stratégie Acquisition native) and the highly coveted De Vinci Executive Education's MBA MDIA Special Prize (Prix Spécial MBA MDIA). Achieved in collaboration with France's leading lead generation agency hipto, this dual recognition underscores MediaGo's technical strength and its ability to transform native acquisition into a highly effective sales engine.

As a highly authoritative award in the French digital marketing industry, Les Cas d'OR focuses on technological innovation, business growth, and real commercial value. The Native Acquisition Strategy Award was evaluated by a highly professional panel of industry leaders, including top executives from major insurance companies, leading automakers, and premier 4A advertising agencies. Furthermore, the "MBA MDIA Special Prize," judged by a parallel jury of industry experts and digital marketing master's students, recognized the joint case for its solid operational logic and its ability to combine platform mechanics with high-quality signals to drive real commercial change and conversions.

As advertisers increasingly rely on native advertising for growth, they still face common challenges: overcoming cold-start hurdles, ensuring creative compliance, and bridging the gap between upper-funnel lead volume and backend business outcomes. To address these pain points, MediaGo has developed a comprehensive, deep-learning-powered product matrix to maximize campaign performance and drive sustainable growth for global advertisers. This includes advanced capabilities like AD Learning, which transfers historical intelligence across campaigns to shorten the cold start, and Approval Copilot, an AI-powered creative assistant that provides real-time monitoring for smooth, fully compliant ad delivery.

Building on SmartBid 3.0-its core intelligent bidding product, MediaGo introduced SmartBid LoopMax this year, a deep-learning powered solution focused on deep-conversion optimization. By combining upper-funnel and deep-funnel conversion signals, LoopMax helps advertisers look beyond lead volume and optimize toward higher-value conversions that better reflect real business outcomes.

"We are thrilled to work alongside hipto to be recognized once again by Les Cas d'OR," said Leo Ye, Head of Partnerships at MediaGo. "In today's market, chasing upper-funnel lead volume is no longer enough. Our focus is to continuously advance our deep learning technology to help advertisers maximize ROI, bridging the lead quality gap to provide solutions that truly drive deep conversions and sustainable business growth."

MediaGo will continue to advance its deep learning-driven advertising technology, evolving its solutions in step with advertisers' needs to drive scalable, sustainable, and meaningful business outcomes.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform. Based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

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