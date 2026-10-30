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PR Newswire
30.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
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ANTHBOT N Series Robot Mower Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2026

ANTHBOT N Series Robot Mower Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2026

Recognition highlights an innovative 4-in-1 approach to lawn care for real-world gardens

BERLIN, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTHBOT today announced that its N Series Robot Mower has been named to TIME's list of the Best Inventions of 2026 in the Household category. TIME's annual list recognizes 300 innovations making a meaningful impact, evaluated on originality, efficacy, ambition and impact.

The N Series stands out by integrating mowing, collecting, mulching and sweeping in one autonomous system, giving homeowners more ways to manage their lawns as needs change with the seasons. Users can choose to collect longer clippings after a period without mowing, return finely mulched clippings to the lawn during regular maintenance, or gather fallen leaves in autumn.

The N8 adapts its cutting and grass-handling mechanisms to three lawn care modes. In Collect mode, the Cyclone System harnesses airflow from the spinning blades to lift grass clippings into a 23-liter collection bag. For Mulch mode, users fit a dedicated six-blade disc and mulching deflector. The Particle System finely chops grass clippings and spreads them evenly across the lawn, returning nutrients to the soil as the clippings decompose. In Sweep mode, the N8 cuts and collects fallen leaves, extending robotic lawn care to seasonal garden maintenance.

To deliver a truly hands-free experience, the N8 also automates collection and emptying. A built-in sensor detects when the bag needs emptying and prompts the mower to travel to a drop-off area designated in the ANTHBOT app. After unloading, it resumes work without human intervention.

Beyond its 4-in-1 functionality, N8 combines Full-Band RTK positioning with Dual Vision to support navigation across varied lawn environments. Its low center of gravity and large off-road wheels are designed to improve stability on uneven ground, supporting operation in real-world gardens.

The full list of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 is available at ti.me/best-inventions.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT develops intelligent robotic mowers that make lawn care easier and more effortless. Its products are available in more than 30 countries. ANTHBOT is a top-selling robotic lawn mower brand on Amazon Germany with products also available through major European retailers including BAUHAUS, Boulanger, Elkjøp, Salling Group, and Landi. For more information, visit anthbot.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthbot-n-series-robot-mower-named-to-times-list-of-the-best-inventions-of-2026-302924652.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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