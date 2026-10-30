Tourism Authority of Thailand: TAT spotlights Thai wellness as Phuket hosts Global Wellness Summit 2026

TAT spotlights Thai wellness as Phuket hosts Global Wellness Summit 2026

Global wellness leaders gather from 10-13 November as TAT co-hosts to present "Healing is the New Luxury"

BANGKOK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will showcase Thai wellness as Phuket prepares to host the Global Wellness Summit (GWS) 2026 from 10-13 November. Organised by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM), with TAT, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and Phuket Province as co-hosts, the summit will provide an international platform for TAT to present Thailand's distinctive healing traditions and travel experiences, supporting the country's ambition to become a "Global Health & Healing Destination".

Held at Angsana Laguna Phuket under the theme "The Science, Art & Soul of Wellness", the summit is expected to welcome around 600 Thai and international delegates, including wellness industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, academics and medical experts. As host destination, Phuket offers established wellness services, natural surroundings and Thai hospitality, while providing a gateway to experiences nationwide.

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana is scheduled to preside over the official opening ceremony on 11 November and deliver the opening address. The four-day summit will feature international industry discussions, innovation showcases, networking activities and an exhibition of wellness products, services and tourism experiences.

The programme opens on 10 November with delegate welcome activities and evening receptions. Following the royal opening on 11 November, keynote presentations, plenary sessions, panel and roundtable discussions will examine global wellness developments, complemented by networking opportunities.

On 12 November, highlights include a student-focused "Shark Tank of Wellness" competition, Innovation Lab and Gala Evening. The summit concludes on 13 November with additional industry discussions, innovation showcases and the Global Wellness Summit 2027 host destination announcement.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "The Global Wellness Summit in Phuket gives Thailand a valuable opportunity to share its wellness heritage with international industry leaders. Thai wellness combines traditional healing knowledge, nature, cuisine, culture and the genuine care of Thai hospitality. As a co-host, TAT aims to connect these experiences with international markets, creating opportunities for Thai businesses and communities while positioning Thailand as a destination for meaningful travel and wellbeing."

TAT's participation supports its promotion of Thailand's Health & Wellness tourism through "Healing is the New Luxury", reflecting growing demand for restorative, meaningful travel. Aligned with its Value over Volume direction, the approach prioritises quality experiences, international service standards and economic benefits for local communities.

At the summit, TAT will present "Thailand Wellness Journey: The Ultimate Healing Sanctuary" through a dedicated exhibition booth showcasing wellness routes across Thailand's five regions. The display brings together traditional medicine, massage, cuisine, cultural heritage and natural resources to highlight Thailand's potential for physical and mental restoration.

DTAM will present regional Thai massage traditions, herbal products and food-based wellness, while TCEB will showcase Thailand's international meetings and events capabilities. The Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation will highlight Phuket's local crafts and cultural heritage.

Other exhibitors include Amathopia (food innovation), Laguna (spa experiences), and BDMS Wellness Clinic and Chiva-Som (wellness service innovations). The Government Pharmaceutical Organization and research and life-sciences agencies will present healthcare products and related technologies, reflecting the range of Thailand's wellness industry.

TAT will build international connections beyond the summit by linking Thai wellness operators with overseas partners and developing travel experiences that combine health and healing with gastronomy, culture and community life. This reflects TAT's "Transform Together" approach under Thailand's 2027 tourism direction, supporting public-private collaboration, greater local value and the ambition to become "Asia's No.1 High-Value & Meaningful Destination".

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