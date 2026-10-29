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WKN: 919562 | ISIN: US29530P1021 | Ticker-Symbol: EI2
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 19:50
220,00 Euro
-1,79 % -4,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
220,00226,0008:34
220,00226,0007:55
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 21:15 Uhr
41 Leser
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Erie Indemnity Company: Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $3.48 for the Quarter and $9.80 for the Nine Months of 2026

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2026. Net income was $182.0 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $182.9 million, or $3.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. Net income was $512.8 million, or $9.80 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2026, compared to $496.0 million, or $9.48 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2025.

3Q and Nine Months 2026

(in thousands)

3Q'26

3Q'25

2026

2025

Operating income

$ 207,382

$ 208,921

$ 578,292

$ 559,470

Investment income

19,877

21,554

64,549

60,690

Other income

5,496

2,286

8,317

8,094

Income before income taxes

232,755

232,761

651,158

628,254

Income tax expense

50,766

49,908

138,401

132,299

Net income

$ 181,989

$ 182,853

$ 512,757

$ 495,955






3Q 2026 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $1.5 million, or 0.7 percent, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $21.7 million, or 2.6 percent, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.9 million, or 4.7 percent, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in agent incentive compensation and the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium.
    • Non-commission expense decreased $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Personnel costs increased $1.6 million primarily due to higher healthcare costs. Sales and advertising increased $1.8 million primarily due to an increase in agent-related costs. Acquisition and underwriting support costs decreased $5.8 million primarily due to lower postage and underwriting report costs. Technology and infrastructure costs increased $6.9 million primarily due to higher costs associated with technology initiatives, including internal-use software impairments, depreciation and amortization expense, and cloud usage costs. Administrative and other costs decreased $5.5 million primarily due to lower credit card processing fees.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $21.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net investment income was $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net realized and unrealized investment losses were $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to gains of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Nine Months 2026 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $18.8 million, or 3.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the first nine months of 2025.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $92.1 million, or 3.8 percent, in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the first nine months of 2025.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $4.0 million, or 7.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the first nine months of 2025.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $96.6 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the first nine months of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in agent incentive compensation and the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium.
    • Non-commission expense decreased $20.7 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the first nine months of 2025. Personnel costs increased $6.7 million primarily due to increased incentive compensation driven by stronger performance metrics, and higher base compensation. The increase is partially offset by bonuses awarded to all employees in 2025 in recognition of our 100th anniversary. Acquisition and underwriting support costs decreased $11.5 million primarily due to lower underwriting report and postage costs. Technology and infrastructure costs increased $7.4 million primarily due to higher depreciation and amortization expense from technology initiatives. Professional fees decreased $12.1 million primarily due to reduced use of third-party services related to technology initiatives. Administrative and other costs decreased $9.2 million primarily due to lower credit card processing fees and charitable contributions related to the transition of charitable giving through the Erie Insurance Foundation.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $64.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $60.7 million in the first nine months of 2025. Net investment income was $71.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $61.0 million in the first nine months of 2025. Net realized and unrealized losses were $5.7 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to gains of $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2025. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $2.6 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 30, 2026. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group
Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 10th largest homeowners insurer, 11th largest automobile insurer, and 9th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written, according to AM Best Company. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on net premiums written. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, ERIE has nearly seven million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events, or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions;
    • factors impacting the timing of premium rates charged for policies;
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations;
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; and
    • ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • litigation and regulatory actions;
    • emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics, economic or social inflation, and changes in tariff policies;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract, develop, retain, and protect talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology, data or network security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)




Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Operating revenue









Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services


$ 846,980


$ 825,275


$ 2,496,258


$ 2,404,177

Management fee revenue - administrative services


19,720


18,831


58,814


54,772

Administrative services reimbursement revenue


197,562


215,694


599,212


638,611

Service agreement revenue


5,655


6,939


17,340


18,675

Total operating revenue


1,069,917


1,066,739


3,171,624


3,116,235










Operating expenses









Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services


664,973


642,124


1,994,120


1,918,154

Cost of operations - administrative services


197,562


215,694


599,212


638,611

Total operating expenses


862,535


857,818


2,593,332


2,556,765

Operating income


207,382


208,921


578,292


559,470










Investment income









Net investment income


25,399


21,033


71,546


61,011

Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains


(5,450)


1,331


(5,658)


2,312

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings


(72)


(810)


(1,339)


(2,633)

Total investment income


19,877


21,554


64,549


60,690










Other income


5,496


2,286


8,317


8,094

Income before income taxes


232,755


232,761


651,158


628,254

Income tax expense


50,766


49,908


138,401


132,299

Net income


$ 181,989


$ 182,853


$ 512,757


$ 495,955










Net income per share









Class A common stock - basic


$ 3.91


$ 3.93


$ 11.01


$ 10.65

Class A common stock - diluted


$ 3.48


$ 3.50


$ 9.80


$ 9.48

Class B common stock - basic


$ 586


$ 589


$ 1,652


$ 1,597

Class B common stock - diluted


$ 586


$ 589


$ 1,651


$ 1,597










Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic









Class A common stock


46,189,049


46,189,068


46,188,978


46,189,012

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted









Class A common stock


52,300,931


52,305,599


52,299,936


52,304,797

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Dividends declared per share









Class A common stock


$ 1.4625


$ 1.365


$ 4.3875


$ 4.095

Class B common stock


$ 219.375


$ 204.75


$ 658.125


$ 614.25

Erie Indemnity Company

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)




September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025



(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $39,764 and $30,189, respectively)


$ 362,688


$ 345,874

Available-for-sale securities


60,913


33,902

Available-for-sale securities lent


0


3,436

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net


781,239


735,589

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net


93,190


66,061

Accrued investment income


14,853


14,311

Total current assets


1,312,883


1,199,173






Available-for-sale securities, net


1,308,211


1,286,566

Equity securities


152,674


70,624

Available-for-sale and equity securities lent


56,373


61,063

Fixed assets, net


594,183


571,476

Agent loans, net


99,708


93,953

Defined benefit pension plan


87,575


24,137

Other assets, net


50,889


48,489

Total assets


$ 3,662,496


$ 3,355,481






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Commissions payable


$ 452,559


$ 425,320

Agent incentive compensation


161,335


132,560

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


207,405


200,701

Dividends payable


68,109


68,109

Contract liability


49,049


47,561

Deferred executive compensation


12,450


9,400

Securities lending payable


54,307


61,936

Total current liabilities


1,005,214


945,587






Defined benefit pension plan


35,382


33,410

Contract liability


23,307


23,274

Deferred executive compensation


19,874


22,050

Deferred income taxes, net


11,172


24,788

Other long-term liabilities


14,837


22,998

Total liabilities


1,109,786


1,072,107






Shareholders' equity


2,552,710


2,283,374

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 3,662,496


$ 3,355,481

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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