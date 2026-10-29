Erie Indemnity Company: Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $3.48 for the Quarter and $9.80 for the Nine Months of 2026

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2026. Net income was $182.0 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $182.9 million, or $3.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. Net income was $512.8 million, or $9.80 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2026, compared to $496.0 million, or $9.48 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2025.

3Q and Nine Months 2026 (in thousands) 3Q'26 3Q'25 2026 2025 Operating income $ 207,382 $ 208,921 $ 578,292 $ 559,470 Investment income 19,877 21,554 64,549 60,690 Other income 5,496 2,286 8,317 8,094 Income before income taxes 232,755 232,761 651,158 628,254 Income tax expense 50,766 49,908 138,401 132,299 Net income $ 181,989 $ 182,853 $ 512,757 $ 495,955











3Q 2026 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $1.5 million, or 0.7 percent, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $21.7 million, or 2.6 percent, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.9 million, or 4.7 percent, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in agent incentive compensation and the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium. Non-commission expense decreased $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Personnel costs increased $1.6 million primarily due to higher healthcare costs. Sales and advertising increased $1.8 million primarily due to an increase in agent-related costs. Acquisition and underwriting support costs decreased $5.8 million primarily due to lower postage and underwriting report costs. Technology and infrastructure costs increased $6.9 million primarily due to higher costs associated with technology initiatives, including internal-use software impairments, depreciation and amortization expense, and cloud usage costs. Administrative and other costs decreased $5.5 million primarily due to lower credit card processing fees.



Income from investments before taxes totaled $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $21.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net investment income was $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net realized and unrealized investment losses were $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to gains of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Nine Months 2026 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $18.8 million, or 3.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $92.1 million, or 3.8 percent, in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $4.0 million, or 7.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $96.6 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the first nine months of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in agent incentive compensation and the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium. Non-commission expense decreased $20.7 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the first nine months of 2025. Personnel costs increased $6.7 million primarily due to increased incentive compensation driven by stronger performance metrics, and higher base compensation. The increase is partially offset by bonuses awarded to all employees in 2025 in recognition of our 100th anniversary. Acquisition and underwriting support costs decreased $11.5 million primarily due to lower underwriting report and postage costs. Technology and infrastructure costs increased $7.4 million primarily due to higher depreciation and amortization expense from technology initiatives. Professional fees decreased $12.1 million primarily due to reduced use of third-party services related to technology initiatives. Administrative and other costs decreased $9.2 million primarily due to lower credit card processing fees and charitable contributions related to the transition of charitable giving through the Erie Insurance Foundation.



Income from investments before taxes totaled $64.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $60.7 million in the first nine months of 2025. Net investment income was $71.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $61.0 million in the first nine months of 2025. Net realized and unrealized losses were $5.7 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to gains of $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2025. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $2.6 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 30, 2026. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 10th largest homeowners insurer, 11th largest automobile insurer, and 9th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written, according to AM Best Company. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on net premiums written. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, ERIE has nearly seven million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events, or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including: general business and economic conditions; factors impacting the timing of premium rates charged for policies; factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations; dependence upon the independent agency system; and ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including: the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings; factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio; changes in government regulation of the insurance industry; litigation and regulatory actions; emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics, economic or social inflation, and changes in tariff policies; emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract, develop, retain, and protect talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology, data or network security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 846,980

$ 825,275

$ 2,496,258

$ 2,404,177 Management fee revenue - administrative services

19,720

18,831

58,814

54,772 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

197,562

215,694

599,212

638,611 Service agreement revenue

5,655

6,939

17,340

18,675 Total operating revenue

1,069,917

1,066,739

3,171,624

3,116,235

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

664,973

642,124

1,994,120

1,918,154 Cost of operations - administrative services

197,562

215,694

599,212

638,611 Total operating expenses

862,535

857,818

2,593,332

2,556,765 Operating income

207,382

208,921

578,292

559,470

















Investment income















Net investment income

25,399

21,033

71,546

61,011 Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains

(5,450)

1,331

(5,658)

2,312 Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(72)

(810)

(1,339)

(2,633) Total investment income

19,877

21,554

64,549

60,690

















Other income

5,496

2,286

8,317

8,094 Income before income taxes

232,755

232,761

651,158

628,254 Income tax expense

50,766

49,908

138,401

132,299 Net income

$ 181,989

$ 182,853

$ 512,757

$ 495,955

















Net income per share















Class A common stock - basic

$ 3.91

$ 3.93

$ 11.01

$ 10.65 Class A common stock - diluted

$ 3.48

$ 3.50

$ 9.80

$ 9.48 Class B common stock - basic

$ 586

$ 589

$ 1,652

$ 1,597 Class B common stock - diluted

$ 586

$ 589

$ 1,651

$ 1,597

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,049

46,189,068

46,188,978

46,189,012 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted















Class A common stock

52,300,931

52,305,599

52,299,936

52,304,797 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 1.4625

$ 1.365

$ 4.3875

$ 4.095 Class B common stock

$ 219.375

$ 204.75

$ 658.125

$ 614.25

Erie Indemnity Company Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $39,764 and $30,189, respectively)

$ 362,688

$ 345,874 Available-for-sale securities

60,913

33,902 Available-for-sale securities lent

0

3,436 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

781,239

735,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

93,190

66,061 Accrued investment income

14,853

14,311 Total current assets

1,312,883

1,199,173









Available-for-sale securities, net

1,308,211

1,286,566 Equity securities

152,674

70,624 Available-for-sale and equity securities lent

56,373

61,063 Fixed assets, net

594,183

571,476 Agent loans, net

99,708

93,953 Defined benefit pension plan

87,575

24,137 Other assets, net

50,889

48,489 Total assets

$ 3,662,496

$ 3,355,481









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 452,559

$ 425,320 Agent incentive compensation

161,335

132,560 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

207,405

200,701 Dividends payable

68,109

68,109 Contract liability

49,049

47,561 Deferred executive compensation

12,450

9,400 Securities lending payable

54,307

61,936 Total current liabilities

1,005,214

945,587









Defined benefit pension plan

35,382

33,410 Contract liability

23,307

23,274 Deferred executive compensation

19,874

22,050 Deferred income taxes, net

11,172

24,788 Other long-term liabilities

14,837

22,998 Total liabilities

1,109,786

1,072,107









Shareholders' equity

2,552,710

2,283,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,662,496

$ 3,355,481

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company