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WKN: A2JPL5 | ISIN: US29667J1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.10.26 | 20:59
127,62 US-Dollar
-0,06 % -0,08
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 21:30 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Common Stockholders

JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank"), today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable on December 1, 2026, to each stockholder of record on November 13, 2026.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, with five branch offices in Jericho, NY, Los Angeles, CA, and Chicago, IL, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.