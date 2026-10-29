Shutterstock, Inc.: Shutterstock Founder Jon Oringer Returns as CEO; Hichame Assi Named President and COO

Leadership appointments position Shutterstock for its next phase of innovation and growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a family of brands delivering scalable creative and GenAI solutions to help customers fuel great work, today announced that Jon Oringer, the company's founder and Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Hichame Assi, currently Chief Executive Officer of Envato, a division of Shutterstock, has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. Both appointments became effective October 28.

Oringer, who founded Shutterstock in 2003 and served as CEO until 2020, will continue as Chairman of the Board. As CEO, he will focus on the Company's long-term strategy, strategic investments, and future opportunities. As President and COO, Assi will lead the Company's day-to-day business, with responsibility for strengthening operational performance, driving execution, and leading the transformation needed to position Shutterstock for sustainable growth.

"Shutterstock has an incredible foundation, with a globally recognized brand and valuable strategic assets," said Jon Oringer, Chairman and CEO of Shutterstock. "AI is fundamentally reshaping the creative industry, and the pace of change is accelerating. I see tremendous opportunity to build on our strengths, evolve our business, and deliver more value to customers and contributors. Hichame brings deep experience scaling global digital businesses and a strong understanding of our industry and customers. I'm excited to partner with him as we lead Shutterstock into its next era of innovation and growth."

Assi has served as CEO of Envato since 2020, prior to its acquisition by Shutterstock in 2024. Previously, he was CEO of HotelsCombined, where he helped grow the company from a startup into an international business before its acquisition by Booking Holdings. He brings extensive experience leading global teams and navigating the complexities of rapidly evolving digital markets.

The Board thanks Rik Powell, who has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since July 2026, for his leadership during the transition.

Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

The Company also announced that it will not hold its previously scheduled third quarter 2026 earnings conference call on November 5, 2026, as it continues to evaluate its strategic direction and priorities. The Company intends to report its third quarter financial results in accordance with applicable reporting requirements and will provide further updates on its strategic review as appropriate.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock is in the business of turning ideas into impact. Powered by a global network of millions of creators and our cutting-edge technology, we provide businesses, creatives, and brand leaders with the essential, universal ingredients to make their work more effective. Shutterstock offers access to one of the world's largest and most diverse collections of high-quality licensable assets, specialized training datasets, evaluation tools, and end-to-end strategic partnerships for the full model training lifecycle, as well as advertising and distribution solutions, exclusive editorial content, and full-service studio production-delivering unparalleled resources to fuel great work.

Discover our impact at www.shutterstock.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.