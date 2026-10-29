Matthew Basler Named AgriBank CEO

Financial services veteran to succeed retiring Jeffrey Swanhorst

RICHFIELD, Minn., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Richfield-based AgriBank announced the appointment of Matthew Basler as CEO, effective Feb. 22, 2027. A longtime leader at Bank of America, Basler most recently served as Managing Director and Global Head of Asia Pacific Capital Markets, based in Hong Kong.

Basler will succeed Jeffrey Swanhorst, who previously announced his plans to retire in July 2027 following 44 years with Farm Credit. Swanhorst will serve as a senior advisor from Feb. 22 until his retirement to support the transition.

"Matthew brings more than three decades of leadership experience spanning investment banking, capital markets and credit," said AgriBank Board Chair Chris Roberts. "His broad and deep experience positions him to build on AgriBank's strong foundation and lead us into the future."

The appointment follows an extensive search conducted by the AgriBank Board of Directors with support from Spencer Stuart.

"I am excited to lead a mission-based organization, especially one committed to the success of rural America," said Basler, who grew up in Ohio with family ties to agriculture. "Earlier in my career, I spent more than a decade advising Farm Credit System institutions, including AgriBank. I look forward to building upon my longstanding relationships across the Farm Credit System. Helping our Association-owners deliver needed funding and financial solutions to U.S. farmers, ranchers and other borrowers will remain our top priority."

In Hong Kong, Basler co-led a team responsible for the origination and execution of a broad range of capital markets products from 2020 to 2026. He previously was a managing director and group head of Financial Institution Capital Markets at Bank of America in New York.

About AgriBank

AgriBank is part of the customer-owned, nationwide Farm Credit System. Under Farm Credit's cooperative structure, AgriBank is primarily owned by local Farm Credit Associations, which provide financial products and services to rural communities and agriculture. AgriBank obtains funds and provides funding and financial solutions to those Associations. AgriBank and those Associations compose the AgriBank District. The District covers a 15-state area stretching from Wyoming to Ohio and Minnesota to Arkansas. For more information, visit www.AgriBank.com.

SOURCE AgriBank