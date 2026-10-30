Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefsee-Explorer bricht Chinas Kobalt-Monopol
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CA

WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 20:08
2,580 Euro
-0,77 % -0,020
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6002,64008:39
2,5802,64008:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 08:10 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chery Group: Keeping Classics Alive and Evolving: 2026 iCAUR International User Summit Concludes with New Advances in Future Classic Design and Customization Ecosystem

WUHU, China, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, themed "Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours," was held in Wuhu, China, from October 19 to 23, bringing together more than 500 user representatives, partners, and media from around the world. The summit highlighted the interplay between classic design, intelligent technology, and user co-creation through the global debut of the V25, the user ecosystem exhibition, the test-drive camp, and the smart factory tour.

??1

[2026 iCAUR International User Summit Brings Together Users from Around the World]

United by the "Future Classic Design" philosophy, the V23, V25 and V27 form a distinctive and cohesive V-series lineup. The V25 retains its signature boxy silhouette and classic round headlights, and is available with both range-extended and battery-electric powertrains. Equipped with over 20 ecosystem interfaces, towing capability, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, the V25 supports a range of activities, from camping to gear transport, while offering users ample scope for customization.

The summit showcased more than 20 customized vehicles, demonstrating the V-series' potential for personalization. Among them, the three officially customized models, the V25 Game Changer, V23 Forge and V27 Sun Roam, take inspiration from gaming culture, urban individuality and classic design, respectively. All three are scheduled to launch by early 2027. The showroom will also feature a dedicated space for vehicle customization. Body accessories, outdoor gear, AiMOGA robots and lifestyle merchandise on display at the Ecosystem Exhibition illustrated how the vehicles integrate into everyday life.

Sustained engagement turns co-creation into a long-term endeavor. iCAUR's official user clubs, already established in nine countries, will bring more users together through Club Connect in 2027. The summit unveiled the first cohort of global brand ambassadors and also provided a platform for users from different countries to exchange ideas on community engagement and local vehicle customization.

The test-drive camp put the V25 and V27 through their paces across seven types of terrain, attracting more than 100 dealers, media representatives and KOLs to experience their capabilities firsthand. Chery Group's iCAUR also gathered feedback on powertrain performance, handling and comfort. The feedback was then relayed directly to the R&D team. The smart factory tour offered further insight into intelligent and green manufacturing processes, giving participants a closer look at the production systems behind the brand's classic design. It also strengthened ties among iCAUR's products, customization ecosystem and global user community.

Serena Wang

Email: wangjieyun2@mychery.com

Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7475e8ea-a0ab-4f0e-beb0-951dc8b1886a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.