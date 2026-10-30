

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY297.025 billion, or JPY145.12 per share. This compares with JPY189.397 billion, or JPY91.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to JPY3.125 trillion from JPY2.732 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY297.025 Bln. vs. JPY189.397 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY145.12 vs. JPY91.74 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.125 Tn vs. JPY2.732 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 227.20 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 6.550 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News