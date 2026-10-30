Parksun, a French solar mapping service for car parks, has published the first national, store-by-store survey of 16,790 food retailers and specialist stores in France. Three months after a July 1, 2026, deadline set by the APER law, 85% of large supermarket car parks still had no visible solar canopies, according to the survey. France's APER law requires outdoor car parks larger than 1,500 square meters to cover half their area with photovoltaic canopies. "Until now, nobody had measured its implementation," said Matthieu Mazzega of Parksun. The share of car parks equipped with solar canopies ...

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