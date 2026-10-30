A strategic opportunity to advance ongoing discussions

Regulatory News:

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris FR0014003XT0 ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for smoking and nicotine cessation, announced that its entire executive team will attend the BIO-Europe 2026 conference, to be held November 9-11, 2026, in Cologne, Germany, in order to advance ongoing discussions with certain pharmaceutical companies regarding its drug candidates for smoking cessation and nicotine dependence.

On this occasion, NFL Biosciences will place particular emphasis on continuing discussions with certain pharmaceutical companies with which confidentiality agreements (CDAs).

Among the targeted companies are a global pharmaceutical group, two mid-sized specialty pharmaceutical companies, as well as companies based in South Korea, India, and China. These discussions aim to explore potential partnerships to provide financial support for the continued clinical development and eventual commercialization of NFL Biosciences' two complementary drug candidates, NFL-101 and NFL-102.

NFL-101: Partnership Discussions Focused on Phase 3 Development

A completed Phase 2 clinical trial has identified a biomarker predictive of efficacy, enabling a personalized approach to smoking cessation with NFL-101, and this is the central focus of the partnership discussions currently being conducted by the company. The goal is to partner with a pharmaceutical company to support the next stage of development, specifically the launch of a Phase 3 clinical trial for smoking cessation.

NFL-102: Seeking a Partner for Part B of the TONIC Trial

NFL-102 is the company's second development candidate, targeting nicotine dependence. The Phase 2 clinical trial, TONIC, is expected to be conducted in several stages. Part A of the TONIC trial is already funded, and results are expected to be announced in April 2027. NFL Biosciences intends to seek a pharmaceutical partner to fund Part B of the trial.

These two programs offer distinct yet complementary partnership opportunities: NFL-101 is progressing toward Phase 3 clinical development, while NFL-102 is entering Phase 2, with a phased clinical development plan designed to support continued progress and potential partnerships.

NFL Biosciences intends to partner both assets with the same pharmaceutical company, in order to offer potential end users two distinctive therapeutical options for smoking cessation.

NFL Biosciences notes that these ongoing discussions remain subject to numerous conditions, and there is no guarantee that they will come to fruition. The company will inform the market of any significant developments.

About NFL Biosciences: www.nflbiosciences.com

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier region (France) that is developing a portfolio of innovative immunotherapies for smoking cessation and nicotine dependence. The Company is developing two drug candidates derived from tobacco leaves, NFL-101 and NFL-102, which target complementary biological mechanisms involved in addiction. NFL-101, whose efficacy and safety have been evaluated in a Phase 2 trial, is being developed using a precision medicine approach based on a biomarker that identifies patients most likely to respond to treatment. It is currently preparing for a Phase 3 trial and is intended to be the subject of a licensing agreement. NFL-102 represents a second immunotherapeutic approach and enters Phase 2 to evaluate its efficacy, select the optimal dose, and characterize responders. Both treatments are designed to be administered as just two subcutaneous injections one week apart.

NFL Biosciences shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 ALNFL).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261030237979/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor Relations Media Relations

Mathilde Bohin Jérémy Digel

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

E-mail: nfl@newcap.eu

NFL Biosciences

Bruno Lafont

Tél.: 04 11 93 76 67

E-mail: info@nflbiosciences.com