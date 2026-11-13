Regulatory News:

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris FR0014003XT0 ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for the treatment of tobacco dependence, announces the filing of a new patent application aimed at strengthening patent protection for NFL-102 and extending it to new therapeutic applications involving neurotransmitters that also play a role in tobacco and nicotine dependence.

As the application has yet to be published, the Company is withholding further details at this stage. If granted, a patent based on this application could protect NFL-102 until 2047, excluding any potential regulatory extensions.

This filing adds to the patent family covering NFL-102. The Company's intellectual property portfolio comprises five complementary patent families, including granted patents and applications under examination.

Patent family Scope of protection granted or sought Specific compositions 2026 Composition, manufacturing process and therapeutic applications of NFL-102. Predictive biomarker 2026 Use of a biomarker to identify patients likely to benefit from tobacco extract-based immunotherapies. Pretreatment 2023 Use of tobacco extract-based immunotherapies as pretreatment, either alone or in combination with other smoking cessation treatments. Specific constituents 2016 Use of specific tobacco leaf constituents to treat tobacco dependence. Tobacco extracts 2006 Use of tobacco leaf extracts to treat tobacco dependence.

This strategy is designed to protect NFL Biosciences' drug candidates, how they are used and how patients are selected, while supporting future partnership opportunities. The scope of protection sought in the most recent patent applications remains subject to examination by the relevant patent offices.

About NFL Biosciences: www.nflbiosciences.com

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier region (France) that is developing a portfolio of innovative immunotherapies for smoking cessation and nicotine dependence. The Company is developing two drug candidates derived from tobacco leaves, NFL-101 and NFL-102, which target complementary biological mechanisms involved in addiction. NFL-101, whose efficacy and safety have been evaluated in a Phase 2 trial, is being developed using a precision medicine approach based on a biomarker that identifies patients most likely to respond to treatment. It is currently preparing for a Phase 3 trial and is intended to be the subject of a licensing agreement. NFL-102 represents a second immunotherapeutic approach and enters Phase 2 to evaluate its efficacy, select the optimal dose, and characterize responders. Both treatments are designed to be administered as just two subcutaneous injections one week apart.

NFL Biosciences shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 ALNFL).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261112783430/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor Relations Media Relations

Mathilde Bohin Jérémy Digel

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

E-mail: nfl@newcap.eu

NFL Biosciences

Bruno Lafont

Tél.: 04 11 93 76 67

E-mail: info@nflbiosciences.com