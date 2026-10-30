Italy's Council of Ministers has rejected 10 solar and agrivoltaic projects totaling around 468 MW while approving five projects with a combined capacity of 272 MW. The decisions cover developments in Puglia, Lazio, Basilicata and Molise. At its Oct. 28 meeting, the Council of Ministers (CDM) issued positive environmental compatibility opinions for five solar projects in Puglia, totaling 272 MW, and negative opinions for 10 projects totaling approximately 468 MW across the four regions. The largest approved project is a 76.77 MW agrivoltaic plant planned by Solar Capital 1 between Foggia and ...

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