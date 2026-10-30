Lifts Force Majeure on DETAL Linear Alkylbenzene, Linear Alkyl Sulfonate and downstream derivatives based on DETAL Linear Alkylbenzene

Sasol International Chemicals, a business of Sasol Ltd. (JSE: SOL; NYSE: SSL), announced today beneficial operation of its previously idled ISOSIV paraffin production unit in Augusta, Italy.

The ISOSIV unit produces normal paraffin, a critical feedstock in the manufacture of DETAL Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) and Linear Alkyl Sulfonate (LAS), raw materials used in the production of household cleaning products and laundry detergents.

In April of this year, Sasol International Chemicals declared force majeure on DETAL LAB, LAS and downstream derivatives based on DETAL LAB a decision driven by geopolitical tensions affecting its Italy and Germany sites. Following beneficial operation of the ISOSIV unit, and the resulting improvement in supply reliability, Sasol International Chemicals is lifting force majeure on these products.

"This restart reinforces the strategic value of our regional manufacturing footprint and enhances our ability to support customers in key markets. It reflects a disciplined, market-based decision aligned with current demand and business priorities and forms an important part of our strategy," said Antje Gerber, Executive Vice President of Sasol International Chemicals.

"Increasing our normal paraffin production capacity strengthens our global manufacturing footprint and enhances supply continuity across our asset base," said Omar Espinosa, Senior Vice President of Commercial for Sasol International Chemicals. "This milestone supports our customers by strengthening the integrated operations and regional manufacturing capabilities that help enable secure, reliable and responsive supply."

The additional available capacity enhances the company's integrated value chain while increasing manufacturing capabilities for Care Chemicals applications.

About Sasol International Chemicals

Sasol International Chemicals manufactures and markets a broad, state-of-the-art portfolio of specialty and commodity chemicals for a wide range of applications and industries. Our unique chemistry provides the building blocks for a more sustainable future and is used by more than 4,000 customers in 80 countries in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world.

Sasol International Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited and manages its Northern Hemisphere chemicals business, its people and its stakeholders, with end-to-end accountability for safe operations, profit and loss, technology and innovation, and delivering sustainable solutions for our customers. For more information, visit chemicals.sasol.com.

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Sasol International Chemicals

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