

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG, NWG.L), a British banking and insurance holding company, on Friday reported higher pre-tax profit on increased net interest income. Net profit, meanwhile, dropped from last year.



In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 5.3 percent, trading at $17.90, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.33 percent lower.



In the third quarter, operating profit before tax grew 1.9 percent to 2.225 billion pounds from last year's 2.183 billion pounds.



Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders, meanwhile, dropped 4.1 percent to 1.532 billion pounds from 1.598 billion pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 19.1 pence, down from 19.6 pence last year.



Total income grew 7.1 percent to 4.640 billion pounds from 4.332 billion pounds last year. Net interest income increased 8.9 percent to 3.559 billion pounds from 3.268 billion pounds a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect RWAs to be around 210 billion pounds on January 1, 2027 including the impact of Basel 3.1.



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