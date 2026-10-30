HIZENERGY Presents Full-Range C&I BESS Solutions for European Energy Transition

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --?Dr. Fei Wang, Solution Manager at HIZENERGY, delivered a keynote presentation showcasing the company's comprehensive commercial & industrial battery energy storage system (C&I BESS) portfolio, addressing Europe's urgent grid-flexibility challenges amid soaring solar penetration, duck-curve effects and rising hours of negative day-ahead electricity prices.

Dropping system costs further strengthens the business case for behind-the-meter storage for factories, industrial parks and commercial premises. HIZENERGY's flagship ENERBOX series supports three core operating modes: grid-connected, off-grid, and seamless on-off-grid switching. The all-in-one AC-coupled cabinet offers 125?kW power with 261?kWh / 313?kWh energy capacity, expandable via cabinet parallel connection.

Solutions maximise PV self-consumption, deliver peak-shaving, energy arbitrage, ancillary-service market access and critical-load backup. Units pass UL?9540A safety testing and can be fully commissioned on-site within two hours. HIZENERGY has live deployments across Europe. The Netherlands acts as its central European hub, housing the regional office, warehouse and its largest after-sales service site, complemented by a total of 12 after-sales service points throughout Europe. Proven use cases cover PV, battery, EV charging integration, resilient microgrid backup and revenue-driven energy arbitrage. Boasting 16-year in-house PCS development experience, HIZENERGY holds BloombergNEF Tier?1 ranking and TÜV?SÜD bankability certification.

"C&I battery storage unlocks multiple value streams: improved business economics, reliable energy security and real decarbonisation progress for European enterprises," commented Dr. Fei Wang. The hardware-software ecosystem suits both new-build and retrofit industrial and commercial facilities. For more information, visit us at https://en.hizenergy-ess.com/

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