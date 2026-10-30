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Dow Jones News
30.10.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
30-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

30/10/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                     Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Inter-American Investment Corporation 
 
  
             Floating Rate Notes due 29/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered 
           in denominations of USD100,000 each and integral multiples 
             of                              Debt and 
                                                        debt-like    US45825JAXXX   --  
                                          securities 
 
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 

             14.25% Notes due 30/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
                          denominations of NGN20,000,000 each)             debt-like    XS3552827XXX   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Abenójar Tungsten, S.A. 

                                            Equity shares 
                          Ordinary Shares of EUR0.025 each; fully paid         (commercial   ES0106088XXX   --  
                                            companies) 

Issuer Name: London Bridge Mortgages 2026-1 PLC 

             Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and 
                          fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like    XS3499995XXX   --  
             and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)    securities 

             Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and 
                          fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like    XS3499995XXX   --  
             and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)    securities 

             Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and 
                          fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like    XS3499995XXX   --  
             and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)    securities 

             Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and 
                          fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like    XS3499995XXX   --  
             and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)    securities 

             Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and 
                          fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like    XS3499995XXX   --  
             and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)    securities 

             Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and 
                          fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like    XS3499995XXX   --  
             and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)    securities 

             Class X Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; fully paid;   Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral debt-like    XS3499996XXX   --  
             multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
  
           Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked 
             Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 30/10/  Securitised 
                          2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of  derivatives   XS3468944XXX   --  
             GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 

             Preference Share Linked Notes due 01/11/2032; fully paid;  Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral  debt-like    XS3492396XXX   --  
             multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)             securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 447927 
EQS News ID:  2424928 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2424928&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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