Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 30-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 30/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Inter-American Investment Corporation Floating Rate Notes due 29/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like US45825JAXXX -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 14.25% Notes due 30/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of NGN20,000,000 each) debt-like XS3552827XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Abenójar Tungsten, S.A. Equity shares Ordinary Shares of EUR0.025 each; fully paid (commercial ES0106088XXX -- companies) Issuer Name: London Bridge Mortgages 2026-1 PLC Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3499995XXX -- and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3499995XXX -- and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3499995XXX -- and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3499995XXX -- and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3499995XXX -- and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3499995XXX -- and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class X Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2073; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3499996XXX -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 30/10/ Securitised 2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of derivatives XS3468944XXX -- GBP1 each) Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 01/11/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3492396XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 447927 EQS News ID: 2424928 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)