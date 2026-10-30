DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (EPAB) Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.7767 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 65540364 CODE: EPAB ISIN: LU2195226XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPAB LEI Code: 549300S2QFMA0J61VE20 Sequence No.: 447938 EQS News ID: 2425110 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 30, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)