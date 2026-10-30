DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (ESDU) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.6473 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 622325 CODE: ESDU ISIN: LU2059756XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 447973 EQS News ID: 2425180 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)