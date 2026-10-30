DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 50.0549 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39992182 CODE: MWOZ ISIN: IE000QIF5XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000QIF5XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOZ LEI Code: 213800JCKPCJEJ6DXK44 Sequence No.: 447978 EQS News ID: 2425190 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)