Aeson Power Demonstrates the Versatility of Sodium-Ion Technology at All Energy Australia 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeson Power demonstrated the versatility of sodium-ion technology across energy storage and automotive applications at All Energy Australia 2026, held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. At Booth G101, the company presented its latest solutions, highlighting sodium-ion technology's growing role in Australia's energy storage market.

Flexible Sodium-Ion Solutions for Residential Energy Storage

A key feature was the APSI2500-based sodium-ion battery system, designed for residential energy storage applications. Combining sodium-ion batteries with Aeson Power's proprietary Ecocase and Ecocab components, the system supports flexible capacity configurations to meet different household energy storage needs. With sodium-ion technology's safety advantages and wide-temperature operating capabilities, the system offers households a flexible energy storage option with safety as a key consideration.

Intelligent Energy Storage for Commercial and Industrial Applications

Aeson Power also presented the HaloDyne Na 120/119, an all-in-one liquid-cooled sodium-ion energy storage system for commercial and industrial applications. Its sodium-ion chemistry and multi-level fire protection are designed to enhance system safety. With 1C high-rate charging and discharging, the system delivers up to twice the rated power of a comparable 0.5C system with the same battery capacity. This makes it well suited to peak demand management, multi-peak energy arbitrage, and microgrid frequency regulation, where high power output can help reduce the battery capacity needed for specific applications and improve space efficiency.

Sodium-Ion Technology for Automotive Starting Applications

The exhibition also featured the NaForce sodium-ion starter battery series, demonstrating the growing commercial adoption of sodium-ion technology in the automotive sector. As part of Aeson Power's established product portfolio, NaForce reflects the company's efforts to bring sodium-ion innovation into practical, real-world automotive applications.

Together, the three product lines illustrated the versatility of sodium-ion technology, from flexible residential energy storage configurations to integrated commercial energy storage and automotive starting solutions. Through continued product development, Aeson Power aims to deliver reliable performance, safety-conscious design, and flexible integration across evolving energy and automotive markets.

Aeson Power's sodium-ion solutions attracted strong interest from visitors at All Energy Australia 2026, prompting engaging discussions with industry professionals throughout the exhibition.

About Aeson Power

Aeson Power is an Australian pioneer in next-generation battery technology, serving global automotive and energy markets with advanced sodium-ion solutions. Aeson Power designs, develops, and markets high-reliability battery solutions for automotive, energy storage, and more.

For more information, visit www.aesonpower.com

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