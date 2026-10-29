Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Börje Ekholm is proposed as new Chair of the Sobi Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi®) proposes that Börje Ekholm is elected as new Board member and Chair of the Board at the 2027 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

David Meek, Chair of the Board of Directors of Sobi, has informed the Nomination Committee of his decision not to stand for re-election at the 2027 AGM.

David Meek has been a member of Sobi's Board and Chair since December 2024 and will continue to serve as Chair for the remainder of his term to May 2027. During his tenure, Sobi has delivered strong growth and shareholder return, expanded access to its medicines through new launches and indication extensions, and strengthened its clinical development pipeline, supporting the company's long-term growth ambitions.

Börje Ekholm brings more than 30 years of experience across technology, investment management and international business leadership. He recently stepped down as CEO of Ericsson and has previous CEO experience from Patricia Industries and Investor AB. Börje Ekholm currently serves as Chair of the Board of Trimble Inc. and has recently been appointed to the Board of Nasdaq Inc. effective November 1, 2026. His previous Board assignments include Alibaba, Husqvarna, Nasdaq (Chair), Scania and WM Data (Chair). He is also a board advisor for Mars Inc. and an advisor to the CEO of Ericsson. During his CEO tenure at Investor Börje Ekholm was involved in the creation of Sobi through the merger of Biovitrum and Swedish Orphan International and worked with the company from an owner perspective.

"We are pleased to propose Börje Ekholm as the new Chair of the Sobi Board. Börje has significant global leadership and board experience and is very familiar with the company. The Nomination Committee would like to express our sincere gratitude to David for the strong performance and successful development of the company under his leadership", says Daniel Nodhäll, Chair of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals will be published in due time before the 2027 AGM.

Sobi®

More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 2,000 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here . For Sobi Media contacts, click here .

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 29 October 2026 at 19:45 CET.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations