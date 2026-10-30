DJ Amundi MSCI India IMI UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India IMI UCITS ETF Acc (MUMB) Amundi MSCI India IMI UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India IMI UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.2616 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 465000 CODE: MUMB ISIN: IE000DVPTXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000DVPTXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MUMB LEI Code: 213800NZIOVDCISNOW59 Sequence No.: 448094 EQS News ID: 2425434 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)