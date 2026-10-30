DJ Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc (JPHG) Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 514.6576 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18318 CODE: JPHG ISIN: LU1681039XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG LEI Code: 549300K8O8E9B4LN0G82 Sequence No.: 448105 EQS News ID: 2425456 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)