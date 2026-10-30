DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (ANXG) Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 337.1028 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1537543 CODE: ANXG ISIN: LU1681038XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LEI Code: 549300Q98JEX556UXN73 Sequence No.: 448111 EQS News ID: 2425468 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)