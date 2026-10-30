DJ Amundi Global Sport and eSport UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Sport and eSport UCITS ETF Acc (GENY) Amundi Global Sport and eSport UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Sport and eSport UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.3637 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 970477 CODE: GENY ISIN: LU2023678XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LEI Code: 213800YM4X4Y6L955761 Sequence No.: 448123 EQS News ID: 2425492 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)