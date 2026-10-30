

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp. (298040.KS), on Friday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 219.61 billion from KRW 150.21 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 243.46 billion from KRW 219.81 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 1.74 trillion from KRW 1.62 trillion in the previous year.



Hyosung Heavy Industries is currently trading 5.34% lesser at KRW 1,809,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News