NoHo Partners Oyj: NoHo Partners to provide restaurant services at the National Museum

NoHo Partners Plc | Investor news | 30 October 2026 at 10:00 EET

NoHo Partners has been selected to provide all restaurant services at the National Museum. Reopening in April 2027 following a comprehensive renovation and expansion, the National Museum is one of Finland's most prominent cultural landmarks and targets 450,000 visitors annually.

When the National Museum reopens, NoHo Partners will be responsible for its restaurant, café, terrace and event catering services. At the heart of the offering is a bistro in the Pavilion, the museum's new extension. In summer, the restaurant's terrace, with more than 100 seats, will open onto the adjacent park. Guests will also be served by a café located in the historic main building.

NoHo Partners has extensive experience in event restaurants, and growing and developing this business is a key element of the company's strategy. With their size, location and state-of-the-art technology, the renewed National Museum's meeting and banquet facilities provide a premium setting for both corporate and private events.

"It is an honour to develop the restaurant services of a cultural landmark as significant as the National Museum and to make high-quality dining experiences part of the museum experience. This architecturally unique complex in the heart of Helsinki offers an exceptional setting for restaurant operations. At the same time, the museum's versatile spaces can host everything from seminars and weddings to larger corporate events. The partnership with the National Museum strengthens our core business as well as our strategically important event venue portfolio," says Jarno Suominen, CEO of NoHo Partners.

The National Museum's restaurant and café will be open seven days a week during museum opening hours and will be accessible to all, including guests without a museum ticket. The restaurant will also remain open in the evenings after the museum closes.

Additional information

Sanna Sandvall, Head of IR & Communications, tel. +358 40 760 0794

NoHo Partners Plc

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, and it specialises in restaurant services being the creative innovator of the Northern European restaurant market. The company was listed in Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 becoming the first Finnish listed restaurant company, and it has continued to grow strongly throughout its history.

The Group companies include some 300 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Strindberg, Jungle Juice Bar, Campingen and Cock's & Cows. Depending on the season, NoHo Partners employs approx. 2,800 people converted into full-time employees, and in 2025, Group's turnover amounted to approx. MEUR 360. Additionally, NoHo Partners acts as an active investor in Better Burger Society Group. The well-known brands of Better Burger Society, that operates in the growing European premium burger market, are Friends&Brgrs and Holy Cow!. NoHo Partners' vision is to be the leading restaurant operator in Northern Europe. More information is available at noho.fi/en.

Image Attachments

National Museum media image

National Museum Pavilion media image