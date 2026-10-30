Pacific Global Holdings Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30th October 2026

Pacific Global Holdings Plc

("Pacific Global" or the "Company")

Unaudited Half-yearly Results for

the Six Months Ended 31 July 2026

Pacific Global Holdings plc (AIM: PCH), an AIM quoted investing company, announces its half-yearly results for the six months to 31 July 2026.

President and CEO's Statement

During the reporting period, conditions for smaller quoted companies remained difficult, with limited liquidity and a demanding environment for raising capital. Against that backdrop, the Board has continued to apply the structured investment process described in the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 January 2026, under which each opportunity is screened against the investing policy and the Company's strategic thesis, taken through structured due diligence and then brought to the Board for review.

The Board continues to support its investment strategy of investing in sectors shaped by long-term demographic and structural shifts, including ageing populations, urbanisation, generational changes in consumer behaviour and the evolving nature of work. These trends are structural rather than cyclical, and the Board considers that the pace of change in South America continues to offer opportunities in areas already established in more developed markets.

The Company's investment approach continues to centre on two complementary pillars:

we are pursuing roll-up opportunities in fragmented sectors where the Board considers that consolidation can unlock operational efficiencies, increase market share and build platform value; and we are investing in the digital transformation of traditional industries, where automation, data and technology remain underutilised, yet are essential drivers of productivity and long-term resilience.

Alongside this work, the Board has continued to progress the funding required to execute such investments. Shareholders should note that the timing of any investment remains dependent upon securing appropriate funding. On 30 July 2026, Edgar Hernandez and Nilesh Jagatia committed to provide financial support of up to £150,000, if required, to meet the Company's working capital requirements.

The loss for the period was £86,900 (six months to 31 July 2025: £44,043), reflecting administrative expenses only. The carrying value of the Company's investment in V-Nova International Ltd was unchanged at £990,676.

Outlook

The Board looks forward to the coming period and to updating shareholders on the Company's developments.

Edgar J. Hernández C.

President and CEO

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Pacific Global Holdings Plc +44 (0) 20 7580 7576 Edgar Hernandez www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com President and Chief Executive Officer Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 Nominated Adviser www.cairnfin.com Jo Turner/Sandy Jamieson AlbR Capital Limited +44 20 7469 0930 Broker https://albrcapital.com/ Charles Goodfellow

UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT AND

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY

2026

Notes Unaudited 31/07/2026 £ Unaudited 31/07/2025 £ Audited 31/01/2026 £ Continuing operations Investment Income - - - Total Income - - - Administration expenses (86,900) (44,043) (196,730) Fair value adjustments and impairment of investments - - - Operating loss and loss before taxation (86,900) (44,043) (196,730) Taxation - - - Loss for the period (86,900) (44,043) (196,730) Total Comprehensive loss for the period (86,900) (44,043) (196,730) Earnings per share: Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) 3 (0.110) (0.056) (0.248)

There are no items of other comprehensive income.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF

FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 JULY 2026

Unaudited 31/07/2026 £ Unaudited 31/07/2025 £ Audited 31/01/2026 £ Non-current assets Financial asset investments at fair value through profit or loss 990,676 990,676 990,676 Current assets Trade and Other receivables 19,350 5,500 19,350 Cash 3,673 20,936 19,835 23,023 26,436 39,185 Total Assets 1,013,699 1,017,112 1,029,861 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables (464,619) (228,445) (393,881) Net Assets 549,080 788,667 635,980 Equity Issued Share Capital 792,143 792,143 792,143 Share Premium 2,514,387 2,514,387 2,514,387 Retained Earnings (2,757,450) (2,517,863) (2,670,550) Total Equity 549,080 788,667 635,980

UNAUDITED CASH FLOW

STATEMENT FOR THE

6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2026

Unaudited 31/07/2026 £ Unaudited 31/07/2025 £ Audited 31/01/2026 £ Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period before tax (86,900) (44,043) (196,730) Foreign currency exchange gain/ loss - - - Fair value revaluation of investment - - - Operating loss before working capital changes (86,900) (44,043) (196,730) (Increase)/decrease in receivables - (250) (14,100) Increase in payables 70,738 52,369 217,805 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (16,162) 8,076 6,975 Cash flows from financing activities Share issue - - - Share premium issue - - - Net cash flows from financing activities - - - Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period (16,162) 8,076 6,975 Cash at the beginning of the period 19,835 12,860 12,860 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3,673 20,936 19,835

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31 JULY 2026

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Total £ £ £ £ Audited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 January 2025 792,143 2,514,387 (2,473,820) 832,710 Comprehensive loss for the period - - (196,730) (196,730) Audited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 January 2026 792,143 2,514,387 (2,670,550) 635,980 Comprehensive loss for the period - - (86,900) (86,900) Unaudited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 July 2026 792,143 2,514,387 (2,757,450) 549,080

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2026

1. General Information

Pacific Global Holdings plc is a company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of the registered office is Suite 2, Northside House, Mount Pleasant, Barnet, Hertfordshire, England, EN4 9EB.

The principal activity of the Company is that of an investing company pursuing a strategy that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns of many multiples through capital appreciation. Typically, Pacific Global invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change.

2. Accounting policies

The principal accounting policies have all been applied consistently throughout the period covered and have not changed since being reported on in the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2026.

Basis of preparation

The interim financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of UK-adopted international accounting standards.

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Going concern

At 31 July 2026 the Company had cash of £3,673 and net current liabilities of £441,596. On 30 July 2026, Edgar Hernandez and Nilesh Jagatia committed to provide financial support of up to £150,000, if required, to meet the Company's working capital requirements. Having considered this support and the Company's planned fundraising activities, the Directors consider it appropriate to prepare the interim financial information on a going concern basis.

The interim financial information for the six months ended 31 July 2026 has not been reviewed or audited. The interim financial report has been approved by the Board on 29 October 2026.

3. Loss per share

The basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is computed using the same weighted average number of shares during the period adjusted for the dilutive effect of share warrants and convertible loans outstanding during the period.

Unaudited 31/07/2026 Unaudited 31/07/2025 Audited 31/01/2026 Loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the company (86,900) (44,043) (196,730) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 79,214,286 79,214,286 79,214,286 Pence Pence Pence Basic and fully diluted loss per share from continuing operations (Pence) (0.110) (0.056) (0.248)

4. Copies of the half-yearly report

Copies of the interim results are available at the Company's website at: www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com.

Note:

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.