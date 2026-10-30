Pacific Global Holdings Plc - Half-year Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
30th October 2026
Pacific Global Holdings Plc
("Pacific Global" or the "Company")
Unaudited Half-yearly Results for
the Six Months Ended 31 July 2026
Pacific Global Holdings plc (AIM: PCH), an AIM quoted investing company, announces its half-yearly results for the six months to 31 July 2026.
President and CEO's Statement
During the reporting period, conditions for smaller quoted companies remained difficult, with limited liquidity and a demanding environment for raising capital. Against that backdrop, the Board has continued to apply the structured investment process described in the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 January 2026, under which each opportunity is screened against the investing policy and the Company's strategic thesis, taken through structured due diligence and then brought to the Board for review.
The Board continues to support its investment strategy of investing in sectors shaped by long-term demographic and structural shifts, including ageing populations, urbanisation, generational changes in consumer behaviour and the evolving nature of work. These trends are structural rather than cyclical, and the Board considers that the pace of change in South America continues to offer opportunities in areas already established in more developed markets.
The Company's investment approach continues to centre on two complementary pillars:
- we are pursuing roll-up opportunities in fragmented sectors where the Board considers that consolidation can unlock operational efficiencies, increase market share and build platform value; and
- we are investing in the digital transformation of traditional industries, where automation, data and technology remain underutilised, yet are essential drivers of productivity and long-term resilience.
Alongside this work, the Board has continued to progress the funding required to execute such investments. Shareholders should note that the timing of any investment remains dependent upon securing appropriate funding. On 30 July 2026, Edgar Hernandez and Nilesh Jagatia committed to provide financial support of up to £150,000, if required, to meet the Company's working capital requirements.
The loss for the period was £86,900 (six months to 31 July 2025: £44,043), reflecting administrative expenses only. The carrying value of the Company's investment in V-Nova International Ltd was unchanged at £990,676.
Outlook
The Board looks forward to the coming period and to updating shareholders on the Company's developments.
Edgar J. Hernández C.
President and CEO
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
|Pacific Global Holdings Plc
|+44 (0) 20 7580 7576
|Edgar Hernandez
|www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
|+44 20 7213 0880
|Nominated Adviser
|www.cairnfin.com
|Jo Turner/Sandy Jamieson
|AlbR Capital Limited
|+44 20 7469 0930
|Broker
|https://albrcapital.com/
|Charles Goodfellow
UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT AND
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY
2026
|Notes
Unaudited
31/07/2026
£
Unaudited
31/07/2025
£
Audited
31/01/2026
£
|Continuing operations
|Investment Income
|-
|-
|-
|Total Income
|-
|-
|-
|Administration expenses
|(86,900)
|(44,043)
|(196,730)
|Fair value adjustments and impairment of investments
|-
|-
|-
|Operating loss and loss before taxation
|(86,900)
|(44,043)
|(196,730)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|-
|Loss for the period
|(86,900)
|(44,043)
|(196,730)
|Total Comprehensive loss for the period
|(86,900)
|(44,043)
|(196,730)
|Earnings per share:
|Basic and diluted loss per share (pence)
|3
|(0.110)
|(0.056)
|(0.248)
There are no items of other comprehensive income.
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF
FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 JULY 2026
Unaudited
31/07/2026
£
Unaudited
31/07/2025
£
Audited
31/01/2026
£
|Non-current assets
|Financial asset investments at fair value through profit or loss
|990,676
|990,676
|990,676
|Current assets
|Trade and Other receivables
|19,350
|5,500
|19,350
|Cash
|3,673
|20,936
|19,835
|23,023
|26,436
|39,185
|Total Assets
|1,013,699
|1,017,112
|1,029,861
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|(464,619)
|(228,445)
|(393,881)
|Net Assets
|549,080
|788,667
|635,980
|Equity
|Issued Share Capital
|792,143
|792,143
|792,143
|Share Premium
|2,514,387
|2,514,387
|2,514,387
|Retained Earnings
|(2,757,450)
|(2,517,863)
|(2,670,550)
|Total Equity
|549,080
|788,667
|635,980
UNAUDITED CASH FLOW
STATEMENT FOR THE
6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2026
Unaudited
31/07/2026
£
Unaudited
31/07/2025
£
Audited
31/01/2026
£
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Loss for the period before tax
|(86,900)
|(44,043)
|(196,730)
|Foreign currency exchange gain/ loss
|-
|-
|-
|Fair value revaluation of investment
|-
|-
|-
|Operating loss before working capital changes
|(86,900)
|(44,043)
|(196,730)
|(Increase)/decrease in receivables
|-
|(250)
|(14,100)
|Increase in payables
|70,738
|52,369
|217,805
|Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities
|(16,162)
|8,076
|6,975
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Share issue
|-
|-
|-
|Share premium issue
|-
|-
|-
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|-
|-
|-
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|(16,162)
|8,076
|6,975
|Cash at the beginning of the period
|19,835
|12,860
|12,860
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|3,673
|20,936
|19,835
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
31 JULY 2026
Share
capital
Share
premium
Retained
earnings
|Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Audited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 January 2025
|792,143
|2,514,387
|(2,473,820)
|832,710
|Comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|(196,730)
|(196,730)
|Audited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 January 2026
|792,143
|2,514,387
|(2,670,550)
|635,980
|Comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|(86,900)
|(86,900)
|Unaudited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 July 2026
|792,143
|2,514,387
|(2,757,450)
|549,080
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2026
1. General Information
Pacific Global Holdings plc is a company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of the registered office is Suite 2, Northside House, Mount Pleasant, Barnet, Hertfordshire, England, EN4 9EB.
The principal activity of the Company is that of an investing company pursuing a strategy that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns of many multiples through capital appreciation. Typically, Pacific Global invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change.
2. Accounting policies
The principal accounting policies have all been applied consistently throughout the period covered and have not changed since being reported on in the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2026.
Basis of preparation
The interim financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of UK-adopted international accounting standards.
The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.
Going concern
At 31 July 2026 the Company had cash of £3,673 and net current liabilities of £441,596. On 30 July 2026, Edgar Hernandez and Nilesh Jagatia committed to provide financial support of up to £150,000, if required, to meet the Company's working capital requirements. Having considered this support and the Company's planned fundraising activities, the Directors consider it appropriate to prepare the interim financial information on a going concern basis.
The interim financial information for the six months ended 31 July 2026 has not been reviewed or audited. The interim financial report has been approved by the Board on 29 October 2026.
3. Loss per share
The basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is computed using the same weighted average number of shares during the period adjusted for the dilutive effect of share warrants and convertible loans outstanding during the period.
Unaudited
31/07/2026
Unaudited
31/07/2025
Audited
31/01/2026
|Loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the company
|(86,900)
|(44,043)
|(196,730)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
|79,214,286
|79,214,286
|79,214,286
|Pence
|Pence
|Pence
|Basic and fully diluted loss per share from continuing operations (Pence)
|(0.110)
|(0.056)
|(0.248)
4. Copies of the half-yearly report
Copies of the interim results are available at the Company's website at: www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com.
Note:
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.