ACME Marigold Urja, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC Ltd for a 400 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) power project. The project was awarded under NTPC's FDRE Tranche-I tender for the selection of renewable energy power generators to supply 1,200 MW of firm and dispatchable power, with assured peak power supply, from interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected renewable energy projects anywhere in India. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. Under the agreement, ACME ...

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