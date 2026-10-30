Launched at INSEAD AI Forum Asia, the new Lab is set to advance global academic research on the impact of AI on human connectivity, meaning and wellbeing in work and life

INSEAD, The Business School for the World, today announced it has received US$3 million in funding from Google.org and Google DeepMind. The funding will support the Research Lab for Human and Organisational Thriving (INSEAD Thrive Lab), aimed at accelerating global research on how people and organisations can flourish in an era of continuous technological transformation.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as the most consequential technology that profoundly shapes how people learn, work, live and interact with one another. While it presents near limitless possibilities, we need to give careful attention to the potential risks. How can we strengthen our human, social and psychological capital amid relentless technological change? And how must our ecosystems of learning spanning educational, community, and professional spheres evolve to build this capital? These are the central questions that the INSEAD Thrive Lab will focus on.

"We want to understand how people can expand their capabilities, build economically viable and psychologically meaningful working lives, and cultivate strong relationships with others in the age of artificial intelligence. Through rigorous, multidisciplinary research, INSEAD Thrive Lab aims to have real-world impact and generate actionable insights into what enables people and organisations not just to adapt to a rapidly changing world, but to thrive in it," said Winnie Jiang, Academic Director of INSEAD Thrive Lab and Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour at INSEAD.

Housed under INSEAD's Human and Machine Intelligence Institute (HUMII) a cross-disciplinary research institute that counts the 2025 Nobel Laureate in Economics Philippe Aghion and 2025 Oskar Morgenstern Medallist Phanish Puranam as part of its core academic team INSEAD Thrive Lab will focus on three interconnected domains: Learning, Working and Relating.

"The success of artificial intelligence won't be measured solely by efficiency or productivity gains, but by whether it empowers people to live more fulfilling lives. Navigating this rapid transformation requires thoughtful research and an unwavering commitment to human well-being. We are proud to support the launch of INSEAD Thrive Lab, which will explore some of the most pressing questions shaping the future of work and help people adapt, stay resilient, and thrive alongside AI," said Sepi Hejazi Moghadam, Head of Foundations of Science, Google.org.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous fund from Google.org and Google DeepMind. At HUMII, our goal is to conduct research on all branches of artificial intelligence for the ultimate purpose of expanding human capacities and human agency. The Lab's work will be core to HUMII and to our society," says Lily Fang, Academic Director of HUMII and Dean of Research and Innovation at INSEAD.

Click here to view video about the INSEAD Thrive Lab

INSEAD Thrive Lab will build on the school's mission to develop responsible leaders who transform organisations and society, serving as a global hub for research, dialogue and innovation around the human dimension of progress. To this end, it will train emerging scholars working on the theme of human meaning and human flourishing through its PhD research award and postdoctoral fellowship and bring the wider research community together at its annual global conference. Research-to-practice partnerships with organisations, schools and governments, as well as a series of workshops, talks and dialogues are designed to translate insights into practice, and ultimately, help people flourish.

The announcement was made during the INSEAD AI Forum Asia, held at the INSEAD Asia Campus in Singapore. The event serves as a platform for dialogue between researchers, business leaders, policymakers and the public with the goal of advancing the beneficial and responsible use of artificial intelligence to benefit business and society. Part of the global INSEAD AI Forum series, the Asia edition comes after Europe and America, with the next edition taking place in UAE from 27 to 28 January 2027.

To learn more about INSEAD Thrive Lab, participate in the programme, or support the school's ongoing mission, visit INSEAD Thrive Labor follow INSEADAI.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity. Our global perspective and unparalleled cultural diversity are reflected in our research, teaching, partnerships; as well as in our alumni network of over 73,000 members representing 176 nationalities across 183 countries.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 162 renowned Faculty members from 40 countries inspire more than 1,700 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master's degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 21,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.

For more information, visit www.insead.edu.

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