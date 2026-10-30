Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia: A Sea of Experiences: Indonesia Brings Back GoBeyondOrdinary at WTM London 2026

A Sea of Experiences: Indonesia Brings Back GoBeyondOrdinary at WTM London 2026

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia will strengthen Indonesia's position as a world-class destination at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, one of the world's leading travel trade exhibitions. Taking place from 3-5 November 2026 at ExCeL London, the event will serve as a strategic platform to expand access to the UK market, generate business opportunities, and introduce high-quality Indonesian tourism experiences to international travel buyers, while connecting Indonesian tourism providers with prospective partners.

Indonesia will present a 352.75-square-metre Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion (Booth N8-220), featuring a marine-inspired design celebrating the archipelago's exceptional ocean heritage. The Ministry will be accompanied by 70 Indonesian tourism businesses representing 11 provinces, alongside 5 Official Partners: Discovery Hotels & Resorts, Central Bank of Indonesia, the North Sumatra Provincial Government, Tanjung Kelayang Reserve, and InJourney, together will showcase a diverse portfolio of premium travel products and experiences.

Supporting Indonesia's Upscale Tourism programme, the Ministry will promote high-value travel experiences across the country's leading destinations, including the 10 Priority Tourism Destinations and 3 Regenerative Tourism Destinations. Featured products will encompass marine tourism, gastronomy, wellness tourism, traditional Indonesian textiles, and Muslim-friendly tourism, reflecting the breadth of experiences available across the country.

Carrying forward the GoBeyondOrdinary campaign, the pavilion transforms Indonesia's underwater world into an immersive exhibition experience. Inspired by the richness of the Indonesian archipelago, its design will spotlight marine biodiversity, creativity, and a commitment to sustainable tourism, creating a distinctive and memorable destination showcase.

Beyond its natural beauty, Indonesia invites travellers to experience meaningful connections with local communities, vibrant cultural traditions, authentic gastronomy, and remarkable living heritage. This people-centred approach reinforces the country's ambition to offer memorable journeys rooted in quality, authenticity, and sustainability.

Ahead of WTM London, the Ministry also hosted the Wonderful Indonesia United Kingdom Sales Mission 2026, with business networking events at Crowne Plaza Glasgow on 27 October and Hyatt Regency Manchester on 29 October. These engagements will strengthen the relationship with UK travel buyers and build commercial partnerships ahead of the exhibition.

Through WTM London 2026 and WI UK Sales Mission, Indonesia aims to deepen engagement with the UK travel industry while reinforcing its position as a competitive, sustainable, and high-quality destination for international travellers.

Bureau of Communications

Ministry of Tourism

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