Rokid Glasses Enters the U.K. Market with Retail Availability at Selfridges

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human-computer interaction, has announced the U.K. retail launch of Rokid Glasses, its AI-powered smart glasses with an integrated display and camera. Shoppers can experience the glasses' AI features at a dedicated, permanent Rokid display within a distributor-operated retail space at Selfridges London.

Rokid's U.K. launch follows its earlier appearance at Somerset House London, where the company hosted the first exhibit in Europe guided by Rokid Glasses.

New product launch and special events

In celebration, Rokid has launched the new Rokid AI Glasses Travel Set in the U.K. The travel set includes a pair of clip-on sunglass lenses, an audio concentrator, a charging cable, and a travel pouch to maximise the Rokid Glasses' utility on extended trips.

Officially priced at £699, the Rokid AI Glasses Travel Set will be discounted to £569 for one day only on 31 October. Customers will also receive a free Rokid Glasses Charging Case and exclusive Rokid Community merchandise with their purchase.

"The U.K. is a strategic market for Rokid and an important step in our European expansion," said Irene Long, Senior Director of Global Channels and Business Innovation at Rokid. "Our official U.K. website and retail presence at Selfridges bring Rokid Glasses closer to British consumers, making wearable AI easier to experience in everyday life."

Rokid Glasses brings practical AI features to everyday life

Rokid Glasses is a pair of smart glasses capable of real-time translation in 89 languages, high-definition video and photo capture, visual search, and much more-all enhanced or powered by Rokid's multimodal AI ecosystem. Rokid Glasses uses the world's smallest Micro-LED engine and a dual-eye monochrome display to present visual information directly in the wearer's field of view, without having to check a smartphone display. With a lightweight ergonomic frame, prescription lens support, and long battery life, Rokid Glasses is suitable for all-day wear and any occasion.

Availability

The dedicated, permanent Rokid display is located at the Selfridges Tech Bar in the Technology Hall on the Lower Ground Floor, next to the cinema, at 400 Oxford Street, London W1A 1AB.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centred smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities.

Learn more at gb.rokid.com

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