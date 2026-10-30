Jereh Group: Jereh Saturn Launch | Built for Efficient Power Generation

Jereh Saturn Launch | Built for Efficient Power Generation

YANTAI, China, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, the launch event of Jereh Saturn Modular Gas Gensets was held at Jereh Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park, under the theme "Jereh Saturn Launch." Hanyang Li, Party Secretary and Chairman of Yuchai Group, led a delegation to the unveiling. Prefabricated in the factory and assembled on site, the genset rolled off the line on the same day, delivering faster power supply for oil & gas fields and industrial parks.

In his opening remarks, Zhiyong Li, Chairman of Jereh Group, extended a warm welcome and expressed gratitude to all guests. He noted that global power demand keeps rising, while conventional fixed gas-fired power plants feature lengthy construction cycles and struggle to adapt to rapidly evolving power consumption scenarios.

Jereh and Yuchai have joined forces with complementary strengths: Yuchai supplies the high-performance power core; while Jereh contributes equipment integration, intelligent control and global after-sales service. Saturn serves as a cornerstone of Jereh's Gas-to-Power strategy. Leveraging its expertise in oil & gas field development and high-end equipment manufacturing, Jereh now offers full value chain covering gas treatment, gas boosting, clean generation and intelligent control.

Hanyang Li spoke highly of Jereh's technical capabilities and manufacturing excellence. He stated that years of mutual trust in power equipment and power generation applications make Saturn a milestone in the two companies' strategic partnership. Both parties will further deepen collaboration across applications, markets and services to create new value.

The product outlined Saturn's core design philosophy: standardized skid-mounted and trailer-mounted configurations, standalone or intelligent multi-unit paralleling, and 50 Hz/60 Hz grid compatibility. Large-scale power systems are built from standardized modules, enabling flexible capacity scaling to shorten commissioning cycles and optimize total lifecycle costs.

Unlike the industry's single-point best-case figures, all performance metrics of the Saturn series are defined under test boundaries and reproducible measured data. Its power ratings comply with the ISO 8528 COP (Continuous Operating Power) standard, meaning the quoted power output represents the continuous long-term load the unit can reliably sustain. The product features five key quantified advantages:

Zero Jobsite Assembly

Assembly, electrical commissioning, calibration and full-load verification are all completed in the factory. On-site work, only requires gas, cooling water and power connections. No civil works, second-round commissioning or auxiliary equipment are required. Installation time drops 70%.

One Module, Scale on Demand

The unified modular architecture supports standalone operation and intelligent paralleling: customers can start with one module and add units as the business grows, matching investment to business pace and avoiding a large one-off outlay.

Steady in 2 Seconds

Paired with the Jereh Energy Cabin, the genset holds voltage and frequency better than ISO 8528-5 G2 during a 70% step load acceptance and recovers in under 2 seconds -- an industry-leading transient response.

Save Cost, Shorter Deployment Timeline, Reduce Manpower

Generating on oilfield associated gas yields up to 3.9 kWh/Nm³, and the levelized cost of gas-fired power is roughly RMB 0.45-0.60/kWh - 60%-70% below diesel.

1400 kW - Ready on Arrival

The SATURN C4 carries four 19.6 L large-displacement engines: 1,400 kW continuous, up to 1,540 kW maximum. That margin covers long-term loading and overload shocks, so customers never pay for the gap between nameplate rating and real carrying capacity.

The launch of Saturn makes a major breakthrough for Jereh's power equipment business. Jereh will keep deepening three strategic business tracks: data center power supply, industrial energy and new power systems. Through continuous innovation, product upgrades and engineering delivery, Jereh will accelerate the intelligent, large-scale and global rollout of clean power equipment, working with partners worldwide to build reliable, smart energy infrastructure.

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