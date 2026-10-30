Greenvolt Next will finance, build and operate solar carport installations at 120 Carrefour stores across France under an agreement with the retailer's property division. The project will have around 25 MW of installed capacity and comprise approximately 45,000 solar panels. The agreement follows a national tender launched by Carrefour Property for the development, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of solar canopies across its French property portfolio. The installations will be adapted to the technical and operational requirements of each store, including parking layout, underground ...

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