Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its newest Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") restaurant will begin welcoming guests for its soft opening on Friday, October 30th, 2026, at Woodbridge Square, 7600 Weston Road, Vaughan, Ontario, with the official grand opening scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026. The new franchised location reinforces the Company's asset-light growth strategy as Yolks continues to expand its presence across Canada. Yolks is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Happy Belly 1

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Vaughan is an important market in Yolks' Ontario expansion strategy. Situated at Woodbridge Square in the city's Woodbridge community, the new restaurant brings the brand's chef-driven breakfast, brunch and lunch offering to local residents, shoppers and visitors. The location reflects Yolks' disciplined site-selection approach, which prioritizes quality real estate that supports consistent daily demand, attractive unit economics and long-term brand performance.

"Ontario continues to be a growth province for Yolks, and we are pleased to bring the brand to Vaughan's Woodbridge community, our third opened location in Ontario," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

Happy Belly 2



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As one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing segments in the restaurant industry, breakfast continues to gain momentum. Yolks' chef-driven menu and focus on quality ingredients provide a strong foundation as we build density in Ontario and other key Canadian markets. The Vaughan opening is another meaningful step in scaling the brand through our franchising platform and bringing its breakfast, brunch and lunch experience to more communities.



"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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