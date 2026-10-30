Researchers have assessed the environmental and economic performance of recycling strategies for frameless glass-glass PV modules encapsulated with polyolefin elastomer (POE), a design increasingly used in bifacial modules. Most PV recycling studies have focused on conventional modules with ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) encapsulant, a plastic backsheet and an aluminum frame, the researchers said. The international research team compared three scenarios for recycling one complete module weighing about 27 kg. The first applied thermal and chemical treatment to the whole module. The second used mechanical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...