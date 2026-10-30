Utenos Trikotazas: Utenos Trikotažas Reports Revenue Growth, Own-Brand Sales Increase by One-Fifth

SBA Group textile manufacturer Utenos Trikotažas reported revenue of EUR 15.3 million for the first nine months of 2026, up 2.4% year on year. Sales of its own apparel brand, UTENOS, increased by 21.3%. In the third quarter alone, the company's revenue grew by 17.2%, while operating profit more than tripled compared with the same period last year.

"The third quarter is traditionally stronger in our industry, but what matters most is that we have improved on the same period last year. Growth was reflected not only in sales, but also in operating profit," says Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of Utenos Trikotažas.

Third-quarter growth was primarily driven by contract knitwear manufacturing, with sales in this segment increasing by 17.8% to EUR 6.6 million. Sales in Scandinavian markets rose significantly, by 64.2%, while total export revenue increased by 14.6%.

Utenos Trikotažas recorded a net profit of EUR 0.3 million in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of EUR 0.9 million in the same period last year. For the nine-month period, the company narrowed its net loss from EUR 0.8 million to EUR 0.2 million. However, EBITDA declined to EUR 0.26 million, compared with EUR 0.67 million a year earlier.

Continued Focus on Own-Brand Development

The continued development of its own apparel brand, UTENOS, remains one of the company's strategic growth priorities. Brand sales increased by 21.3% in the first nine months of 2026, reaching EUR 2 million.

"We are developing our own brand as a distinct business segment with long-term growth potential. To drive sales growth, we are refreshing our product range, strengthening our e-commerce and marketing capabilities, and actively collaborating with Lithuanian fashion designers," says Nomeda Kaucikiene.

Continued uncertainty in the European textile industry, coupled with cautious production planning among international customers, reinforces the company's focus on improving operational efficiency.

"We continue to systematically review operating costs, streamline management processes and allocate resources to areas with the greatest potential to create long-term value. Our third-quarter results indicate positive progress, but we remain cautious about market conditions and focused on achieving sustainable profitability," notes Nomeda Kaucikiene.

About Utenos Trikotažas

Utenos Trikotažas is one of the largest and most sustainable knitwear manufacturers in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company specializes in the development of innovative materials and the production of garments for leading international brands, as well as the development of its own apparel brand, UTENOS. Utenos Trikotažas is part of the SBA Group.

Additional information is available from Gediminas Kudarauskas, CFO, tel. No. +370 616 33169.

Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas