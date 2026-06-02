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WKN: A0B6R8 | ISIN: LT0000109324 | Ticker-Symbol: UD5
Stuttgart
02.06.26 | 13:50
0,304 Euro
-1,30 % -0,004
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3040,38614:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Utenos Trikotazas: Decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 2 June 2026

Decisions proposed by the Board of restructured AB Utenos trikotažas on the issues included in the agenda of the extraordinary shareholder meeting:

Election of members of the Board.

Given that Board member Jurgita Mišenioviene has resigned, the following candidates have been elected to the vacant Board member position:

Jolanta Grašiene

Individuals are elected as members of the Board until the end of the term of the current Board. Board members will begin their activities after the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Company's documents related to the agenda of the meeting, including draft resolutions of the meeting, may also be reviewed by visiting AB Utenos trikotažas at J. Basanaviciaus St. 122, Utena, or on the Company's website at www.ut.lt

Additional information regarding the material event is provided by the Chief Financial Officer of AB Utenos trikotažas, Gediminas Kudarauskas, tel. +370-616-33169.

Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas

Following the resignation of board member Jurgita Mišenioviene, the vacant board member position was filled by


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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