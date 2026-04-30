Utenos Trikotazas: Utenos Trikotažas grew export revenue and its in-house apparel brand

In the first quarter of 2026, SBA Group textile company Utenos Trikotažas sustained growth across its core business areas. Company revenue for the quarter rose 5% to EUR 4.8 million, while group pre-tax loss narrowed by almost half year-on-year, to EUR 222 thousand.

Export sales - growth in particular markets

The company's main sales segment - contract manufacturing for international brands - grew 3.5% in the first quarter to reach EUR 4.2 million. Targeted reinforcement of the customer portfolio drove steady growth in key export markets: sales in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) climbed 10.7% to EUR 2.8 million, and sales in the Nordic markets rose 22.5% to EUR 0.6 million.

As for consolidated results, Utenos Trikotažas Group revenue amounted to EUR 4.8 million, 6.5% lower than a year earlier. This change is directly linked to structural decisions implemented in 2025 - the discontinuation of subsidiary Šatrija, following the opening of insolvency proceedings, and the sale of the controlling stake in Ukraine-based subsidiary Mrija. Excluding the impact of these companies, the core business maintained its growth trajectory.

The UTENOS brand - the fastest-growing business segment

After a several-year hiatus, renewed investment in the Utenos Trikotažas in-house apparel brand has begun to deliver results - sales in this segment grew 15.7% in the first quarter to EUR 0.6 million.

"The sales dynamics confirm that targeted investments in our own brand - including product development and collaboration with Lithuanian fashion designers - are paying off. We will continue to develop this direction, with a current focus on optimizing sales channels and strengthening the team," says Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of Utenos Trikotažas.

Results shaped by seasonality and geopolitical factors

According to the company's CEO, the first half of the year is traditionally slower for the textile sector, while this year the environment is further affected by ongoing geopolitical tensions. This results in higher volatility in raw material and energy prices, as well as more cautious order planning by clients.

"Based on current order volumes and customer outlook, we see grounds for more positive expectations in the second half of the year. We will continue to strategically combine our two business directions - higher value-added contract manufacturing for export customers and our own Lithuanian fashion brand, designed and produced closer to the end consumer," adds Nomeda Kaucikiene.

About Utenos Trikotažas

Utenos Trikotažas is one of the largest and sustainable knitwear manufacturers in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company specializes in the development of innovative materials and the production of garments for leading international brands, as well as the development of its own apparel brand, UTENOS. Utenos Trikotažas is part of the SBA Group.

Additional information about the material event is available from the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Gediminas Kudarauskas tel. +370-616-33169.

Nomeda Kaucikiene, Managing Director of the Company