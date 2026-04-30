Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6R8 | ISIN: LT0000109324 | Ticker-Symbol: UD5
Stuttgart
29.04.26 | 21:55
0,262 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3120,38610:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Utenos Trikotazas: Utenos Trikotažas grew export revenue and its in-house apparel brand

In the first quarter of 2026, SBA Group textile company Utenos Trikotažas sustained growth across its core business areas. Company revenue for the quarter rose 5% to EUR 4.8 million, while group pre-tax loss narrowed by almost half year-on-year, to EUR 222 thousand.

Export sales - growth in particular markets

The company's main sales segment - contract manufacturing for international brands - grew 3.5% in the first quarter to reach EUR 4.2 million. Targeted reinforcement of the customer portfolio drove steady growth in key export markets: sales in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) climbed 10.7% to EUR 2.8 million, and sales in the Nordic markets rose 22.5% to EUR 0.6 million.

As for consolidated results, Utenos Trikotažas Group revenue amounted to EUR 4.8 million, 6.5% lower than a year earlier. This change is directly linked to structural decisions implemented in 2025 - the discontinuation of subsidiary Šatrija, following the opening of insolvency proceedings, and the sale of the controlling stake in Ukraine-based subsidiary Mrija. Excluding the impact of these companies, the core business maintained its growth trajectory.

The UTENOS brand - the fastest-growing business segment

After a several-year hiatus, renewed investment in the Utenos Trikotažas in-house apparel brand has begun to deliver results - sales in this segment grew 15.7% in the first quarter to EUR 0.6 million.

"The sales dynamics confirm that targeted investments in our own brand - including product development and collaboration with Lithuanian fashion designers - are paying off. We will continue to develop this direction, with a current focus on optimizing sales channels and strengthening the team," says Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of Utenos Trikotažas.

Results shaped by seasonality and geopolitical factors

According to the company's CEO, the first half of the year is traditionally slower for the textile sector, while this year the environment is further affected by ongoing geopolitical tensions. This results in higher volatility in raw material and energy prices, as well as more cautious order planning by clients.

"Based on current order volumes and customer outlook, we see grounds for more positive expectations in the second half of the year. We will continue to strategically combine our two business directions - higher value-added contract manufacturing for export customers and our own Lithuanian fashion brand, designed and produced closer to the end consumer," adds Nomeda Kaucikiene.

About Utenos Trikotažas

Utenos Trikotažas is one of the largest and sustainable knitwear manufacturers in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company specializes in the development of innovative materials and the production of garments for leading international brands, as well as the development of its own apparel brand, UTENOS. Utenos Trikotažas is part of the SBA Group.

Additional information about the material event is available from the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Gediminas Kudarauskas tel. +370-616-33169.

Nomeda Kaucikiene, Managing Director of the Company


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.