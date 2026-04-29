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WKN: A0B6R8 | ISIN: LT0000109324 | Ticker-Symbol: UD5
Stuttgart
29.04.26 | 13:33
0,306 Euro
+15,04 % +0,040
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3060,38613:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 11:18 Uhr
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Utenos Trikotazas: Decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2026 april 29

Decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2026 april 29

AB Utenos trikotažas (the "Company"), issues on the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders, actions taken and decisions made:

1. Consolidated annual report of the Company for 2025.
Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year of 2025 prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditor and approved by the Management Board was presented. No decision is taken on this item on the agenda.

2. Independent auditor's report on the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report for 2025.

Independent auditor's report on the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report for the year 2025 was presented.

No decision is taken on this item on the agenda.

3. Approval of the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements for 2025.

To approve the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements for the year of 2025.

4. Distribution of the Company's profit (loss) for 2025.

To distribute the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2025 according to the draft of profit (loss) distribution presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by the Management Board (enclosed).

5. Regarding the conclusion of a contract with an audit firm and approval of the terms of payment for audit services.

To elect Grant Thornton Baltic, UAB (legal entity code 300056169, registered office address - Upes g. 21-1, LT-08128 Vilnius) as the audit firm that will perform the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial years ended 31 December 2026 and 31 December 2027 and submit the auditor's report, providing for the following payment terms for audit services:

1. the fee for the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended 31 December 2026, the task of providing reasonable assurance of the compliance of the financial statements format with the requirements of the European Single Electronic Reporting Framework, the service of translating the financial statements into English and the submission of the auditor's report will amount to EUR 35,000 plus VAT;

2. the fee for the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended 31 December 2027 The audit of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended, the task of providing reasonable assurance that the format of the financial statements complies with the requirements of the European Single Electronic Reporting, the service of translating the financial statements into English and the submission of the auditor's report will amount to EUR 36,750 plus VAT.

Additional information is available from Gediminas Kudarauskas, CFO, tel. No. +370 616 33169.

Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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