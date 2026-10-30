

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKY, 6762.T), a Japanese electronic components manufacturer, on Friday reported a significant increase in profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, driven by higher revenue.



Revenue growth was supported by strong demand for products used in AI data centers. The company also raised its full-year outlook.



TDK also raised its annual dividend forecast to ¥50 per share from the previous estimate of ¥40. The forecast comprises an interim dividend of ¥25 and a year-end dividend of ¥25.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares traded 7.22 percent lower, closing Friday at ¥2,572.



Looking ahead, TDK now expects attributable net profit of ¥280 billion, 43.1 percent higher than last year, compared with the earlier estimate of ¥225 billion. Basic earnings per share is now projected at ¥147.50, up from the previous guidance of ¥118.54.



Operating profit is now expected to grow 34 percent to ¥365 billion, compared to ¥295 billion expected previously.



Net sales are now projected at ¥3.05 trillion, a growth of 21.8 percent from last year, while previous forecast was ¥2.58 trillion.



For the first half, net profit attributable to owners rose 58.4 percent to ¥176.42 billion or ¥92.83 per share from ¥111.41 billion or ¥58.63 per share in the same period last year.



Operating profit climbed 41.0 percent to ¥208.156 billion from ¥147.627 billion in the prior year period.



Net sales grew 31.9 percent to ¥1.56 trillion from ¥1.18 trillion last year.



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