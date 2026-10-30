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WKN: 857032 | ISIN: JP3538800008 | Ticker-Symbol: TDK
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 11:38
14,732 Euro
-5,18 % -0,804
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TDK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,65614,86611:46
14,73214,90011:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TDK
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TDK CORPORATION14,732-5,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.