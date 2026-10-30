OPay Limited: OPay Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPay Limited ("OPay" or the "Company"), a digital financial platform built to address the challenges of emerging markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to be sold by OPay at a public offering price of $19.00 per ADS.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 30, 2026, under the ticker symbol "OPAY". In addition, OPay has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 ADSs to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited will act as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Needham & Company, LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: 388 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 10013, or by email at prospectus@ citi.com.

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, Attention: Level 60 International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong, or by email at [email protected] .

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, Attention: 30 Baker Street, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of ADSs will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About OPay

Launched in Nigeria in 2018, OPay is an integrated digital financial platform serving over 50 million users across Nigeria, Egypt, Pakistan, and Indonesia. OPay connects millions of consumers and businesses outside the traditional banking system to payments, transfers, savings, credit, and merchant services that make everyday financial transactions simpler, safer, and more accessible.

SOURCE OPay Limited