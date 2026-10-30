Sigenergy Launches SigenStor Neo in West Africa at Nigeria Energy 2026

World-first all-in-one energy storage system with Smart Port and Backup Port integration brings greater flexibility, resilience and intelligent energy management to West African homes

LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy (06656.HK) has announced the West African launch of SigenStor Neo, its next-generation all-in-one residential energy storage system, at Nigeria Energy 2026, currently underway at the Landmark Centre in Lagos.

The regional launch introduces Sigenergy's latest residential energy innovation to West Africa, bringing together energy storage, power conversion, backup capability and intelligent energy management within one integrated platform.

For many Nigerian households, reliable home energy can depend on a combination of grid electricity and alternative energy sources. This creates a strong need for flexible systems capable of bringing solar generation, battery storage and backup power together within a more integrated home energy ecosystem.

At the centre of SigenStor Neo is its Smart Port and Backup Port architecture. As the world's first all-in-one energy storage system to integrate both a dedicated Smart Port and Backup Port, SigenStor Neo is designed to become the intelligent core of the home energy ecosystem.







"West Africa is an important market for Sigenergy, with customers looking for reliable and flexible ways to manage increasingly complex home energy needs. SigenStor Neo is designed to bring different energy resources together within one intelligent ecosystem, giving homeowners greater flexibility in how they generate, store and manage their energy. We are excited to introduce the next generation of SigenStor to West Africa at Nigeria Energy 2026,"

- Jade Martyn, Sales Director - Africa at Sigenergy



Bringing Multiple Energy Sources Together

One of SigenStor Neo's most significant innovations is the flexibility provided by its Smart Port.

The Smart Port can connect compatible third-party inverters, external generators and EV chargers, enabling different energy resources and devices to operate as part of a more integrated home energy system.

This has important practical relevance for Nigerian households that may use generator backup alongside grid electricity and solar. Rather than operating entirely independently, an external generator can form part of the wider SigenStor Neo energy ecosystem.

For homeowners who already have solar equipment installed, the ability to connect compatible third-party inverters also provides greater flexibility when upgrading or expanding an existing energy system.

As household energy requirements evolve, the same architecture creates a pathway to incorporate additional devices and energy resources without requiring the entire system to be redesigned around separate, isolated components.

Reliable Backup When It Matters

Alongside its connectivity features, SigenStor Neo has been engineered to provide dependable household backup power.

The system delivers 0 ms load-side disruption and up to 200% peak power output capacity, helping household loads continue operating when grid power is interrupted.

Its dedicated Backup Port provides flexible extended power supply to household loads during unexpected grid outages, while the Smart Port enables additional backup resources such as an external generator to be incorporated where required.

Together, these capabilities provide homeowners with greater flexibility in how grid electricity, stored energy and additional backup sources are configured and managed.

For households where continuity of power is a priority, this integrated approach allows SigenStor Neo to function as more than a battery system. It becomes the central platform through which multiple energy resources can work together.

Storage That Can Grow with the Household

SigenStor Neo has also been designed around modularity and long-term flexibility.

Its architecture supports up to six vertically stacked battery modules, allowing homeowners to configure storage capacity around their current requirements while retaining the ability to expand the system as their energy needs grow.

This allows customers to start with a system suited to their present electricity consumption rather than necessarily designing an installation around their maximum future storage requirement from day one.

A built-in pack optimiser further supports future expansion by allowing compatible old and new batteries to operate within the same system.

The system also incorporates an eight-layer protection architecture, providing comprehensive protection throughout operation.

For households whose requirements may increase over time through additional appliances, increased solar capacity or future EV ownership, this modular design provides a practical pathway for expansion.

A Streamlined All-in-One Design

SigenStor Neo integrates the inverter, battery, power conversion system (PCS), energy management system (EMS) and gateway into a single streamlined platform.

For installers, this reduces the number of separate components required within a residential energy system and simplifies the overall installation architecture.

Lightweight modules with lifting handles, a single side cover for wiring and an optimised terminal layout and installation process are designed to further reduce deployment time and on-site labour.

The result is a more compact and integrated system for homeowners, while providing installers with a simplified approach to system deployment.





AI-Powered Home Energy Management

SigenStor Neo forms part of Sigenergy's wider "AI in All" strategy, which integrates artificial intelligence throughout the company's energy ecosystem.

At the heart of this intelligent management layer is SigenAgent, the energy industry's first all-domain AI agent, operating through mySigen App 4.0.

Rather than requiring homeowners to manually manage every operating parameter, SigenAgent enables users to define broader objectives, such as reducing electricity costs or maintaining sufficient backup power.

The system can then analyse operating conditions and coordinate connected hardware in support of those objectives.

For a home managing multiple energy sources, this combination of intelligent software and integrated hardware can simplify energy management while providing homeowners with greater visibility and control over how electricity is generated, stored and used.

Introducing SigenStor Neo to West Africa

The launch of SigenStor Neo at Nigeria Energy 2026 marks the system's introduction to the West African market and another step in Sigenergy's continued expansion across the region, including key markets such as Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Togo.

Nigeria provides a strong platform for the regional launch, with growing interest in distributed solar, energy storage and flexible residential energy solutions capable of responding to different household requirements.

By bringing together solar, storage, grid electricity, backup resources and AI-driven energy management within one integrated ecosystem, SigenStor Neo introduces a new level of flexibility for homeowners seeking greater control over their energy.

Sigenergy is showcasing SigenStor Neo throughout Nigeria Energy 2026, taking place from 27-29 October at the Landmark Centre in Lagos.



About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households worldwide.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES Charl Ducray

charl@sigenergy.com

www.sigenergy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37d3f7ae-5499-41cb-bbb0-ae155341355e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/611fc03b-f5aa-40a2-926f-9c2660d6af46