The China Mono Premium, the OPIS assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used in n-type ingot production, was unchanged at CNY 38.786 ($5.82)/kg, or CNY 0.081/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Oct. 27. According to market participants, the fundamentals of the Chinese polysilicon market remain unchanged, with the market continuing to be characterized by manufacturers holding firm to full-cost-based offers while downstream buyers show limited willingness to accept current prices. This has kept prices largely at a standstill, with inventory levels exceeding 500,000 metric ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...