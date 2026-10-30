Green Methanol Market worth $20.11 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Green Methanol Market is expected to grow significantly, increasing from USD 3.46 billion in 2026 to USD 20.11 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 34.1%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Green Methanol Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Green Methanol Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 3.46 billion

USD 3.46 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 20.11 billion

USD 20.11 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 34.1%

Green Methanol Market Trends & Insights:

The green methanol market is witnessing steady growth, driven by a rising focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change, which is increasing the demand for green methanol as a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-derived methanol. Additionally, government policies that promote renewable energy usage and aim to decrease greenhouse gas emissions are further fueling investment and expansion in the green methanol market.

The green methanol market comprises biomass, green hydrogen, and carbon capture & storage. The carbon capture & storage segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to its ability to reduce CO2 emissions, making production more sustainable. This attracts industries aiming to lower their carbon footprints and comply with environmental regulations.

The key derivatives include formaldehyde, gasoline, green methanol-to-olefins/ green methanol-to-propylene, methyl tert-butyl ether, acetic acid, dimethyl ether, methyl methacrylate, biodiesel, and others. The demand for green methanol-to-olefin has been growing rapidly. Methyl tert-butyl ether, a gasoline additive that enhances air quality, and dimethyl ether, a clean-burning fuel with properties like propane, highlight green methanol's versatility.

The application segment includes chemical feedstock, fuel, and others. The fuel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market due to its increasing adoption in marine and sustainable aviation fuels. Green methanol's low carbon footprint and compatibility with existing infrastructure make it an attractive choice for reducing emissions in the marine industry.

Green methanol market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America leads the green methanol market due to the high demand for sustainable fuels, supportive government policies, the presence of key industry players, abundant renewable feedstock, and significant investments in infrastructure and technology.

The major market players have adopted both organic and inorganic strategies including new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions. For instance, in February 2025, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Methanol Reformer S.L. and Element Corp. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on developing and commercializing hydrogen solutions using methanol reforming technology, focusing on the design, manufacture, and sales of modular, mass-producible Methanol-to-Hydrogen generators.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=3175390

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change, which is accelerating demand for green methanol as a more sustainable alternative to conventionally produced, fossil fuel-based methanol. Furthermore, supportive government policies promoting renewable energy adoption and emissions reduction are encouraging investments and driving the expansion of the green methanol market.

From 2026 to 2032, the biomass segment will be the largest, by volume, in the green methanol market.

The biomass segment is emerging as a significant and rapidly expanding component of the green methanol industry, utilizing a diverse range of organic feedstocks, including agricultural residues, forestry waste, and municipal solid waste. As a renewable and widely available resource, biomass can be replenished continuously, supporting a consistent feedstock supply for methanol production. In addition, government incentives and supportive policies promoting the utilization of renewable resources are enhancing the economic viability of biomass-based methanol production. Compared with certain other renewable pathways, such as hydrogen produced through electrolysis, biomass can offer a more cost-competitive feedstock option, particularly in regions with abundant biomass resources and established waste-collection infrastructure.

By application, the fuel segment will be the fastest growing in the green methanol market from 2026 to 2032.

The transportation sector, particularly maritime shipping, is increasingly seeking low-carbon fuel alternatives to meet stringent emissions regulations and decarbonization targets. Green methanol is emerging as a viable sustainable alternative to conventional fossil-based fuels due to its potential to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has introduced increasingly stringent measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, supporting growing interest in methanol as a marine fuel. In parallel, government incentives, subsidies, and supportive policies for low-carbon fuels are encouraging the adoption of green methanol across transportation applications, including marine vessels and other heavy-duty mobility segments. As a result, green methanol is gaining prominence as a potential fuel in the transition to a lower-carbon, more sustainable transportation and energy system.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=3175390

North America leads the green methanol market.

North America is expected to lead the green methanol market in terms of CAGR, supported by favorable regulatory frameworks, including Canada's Clean Fuel Standard and the US Renewable Fuel Standard. Technological advancements, such as Carbon Clean Solutions' MTJet technology for sustainable aviation fuel production, together with strategic collaborations involving companies such as Methanex and Gevo, are further supporting market development. Government funding and incentives, coupled with increasing adoption of green methanol across the maritime and aviation sectors, are accelerating the region's transition toward sustainable fuels. In addition, growing investments in carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies and the integration of green methanol with hybrid-electric systems are expanding its potential across multiple end-use industries, strengthening North America's position in the global green methanol market.

Key Players

Leading global green methanol companies include Enerkem Inc. (Canada), Carbon Recycling International Inc. (Iceland), Methanex Corporation (Canada), Proman (Switzerland), and Södra (Sweden) and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=3175390

Investment And Funding

Capital is flowing into green methanol, but through a different mechanism than in more mature industrial sectors: mega-scale project financings and offtake-backed construction decisions dominate, with outright company M&A still thin. The global green methanol market was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 3.46 billion in 2026, roughly 31% year-over-year, reaching USD 20.11 billion by 2032 at a 34.1% CAGR on this estimate.

Production Shift

The market is also splitting along production pathway. By product, bio-methanol holds the largest 2025 market value at USD 1.7 billion, as companies keep exploring renewable feedstock from waste and biomass, while e-methanol development advances as renewable electricity access improves, enabling chemical production through electrolysis and carbon capture. The clearest proof point for e-methanol came in Denmark, where European Energy and Mitsui opened the world's first commercial e-methanol plant in Kassø in May 2025, a €150 million facility producing 42,000 tonnes per year, serving Maersk's methanol-fueled fleet and local chemical producers.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Unlike more consolidated industrial categories, green methanol M&A is still sparse - most capital moves through joint ventures and project financings rather than outright company sales. The one deal of real scale reshaped the competitive map: in September 2024, Methanex Corporation entered a definitive agreement to acquire OCI Global's international methanol business for USD 2.05 billion, a purchase price implying a multiple of 7.5 times adjusted EBITDA at a $350/MT realized methanol price and completed the acquisition on June 27, 2025.

Browse Adjacent Market: Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Chemicals Industry Reports:

Methanol Market by Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative (Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA, Acetic Acid, DME, Biodiesel), Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2030

Mold Release Agents Market by Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Die-casting, Rubber Molding, Plastic Molding, Concrete, PU Molding, Wood Composite & Panel Pressing, Composite Molding), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Calcium Acetate Market by Function, Form (Powder, Granules, Solution), Application (Resins, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Paints & Coatings, Detergents & Cleaning Agents, Food & Beverage Additives), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Biosurfactants Market by Type (Glycolipids (Sophorolipids & Rhamnolipids) and Lipopeptides), Application (Detergent, Personal care, Food Processing, Agricultural Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Sodium Benzoate Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharma, Cosmetics, Home Care) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/green-methanol-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/green-methanol.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-methanol-market-worth-20-11-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302924743.html