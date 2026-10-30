Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 29 October 2026 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 107.30p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 109.70p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 117.08p

Contact:

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 October 2026